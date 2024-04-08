Stock Futures Moved Lower

Futures tied to the S&P 500 and Dow industrials inched lower.

Jamie Dimon Warns U.S. Might Face Interest-Rate Spike

The head of JPMorgan Chase questioned the "soft landing" talk but said his bank is ready no matter what.

Doubts Creep In About a Fed Rate Cut This Year

Traders started the year predicting as many as seven rate cuts. Now, many are betting on one or two-or none.

U.S. Private Equity Sees Hope for Exits

Sales or stock offerings of portfolio companies remain muted, but the first quarter has brought some hints of improvement.

Philippines Central Bank Stands Pat as Inflation Worries Bubble Back Up

The Philippines central bank kept its policy rate unchanged as widely expected, extending its pause as a recent pickup in inflation resurfaces concerns about price pressures.

German Industrial Output Beats Expectations

Germany's industrial production rose 2.1% in February, helped by a recovery in the construction and car industries.

China Holiday Activity Adds to Recovery Signs

China's weak consumer activity got a temporary boost from the Qingming holiday ended Saturday, during which more travelers hit the road, adding to signs of green shoots in the world's second-largest economy.

Stock-market rally faces key test: Will hot inflation data kill rate-cut hopes?

Can the stock market rally continue if rate cuts no longer appear imminent? Investors may soon find out.

Earnings Season to Test Stock-Market Rally

Wall Street expects S&P 500 companies to report a third straight quarter of profit growth.

Big Tech Has a Big Cash Problem

Any acquisitions companies such as Apple, Amazon or Microsoft attempt will bring scrutiny and delays.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-08-24 0715ET