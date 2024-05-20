May 20, 2024 at 07:16 am EDT

S&P 500 Futures Edge Up; Gold Prices Rally

S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures advanced slightly while Asian and European markets were mostly up.

Nvidia, GameStop, Li Auto, Palo Alto Networks, and More Stock Market Movers

Nvidia is the highlight of corporate earnings expected this week, Li Auto reports a 37% decline in first-quarter net profit, and GameStop trades higher after the stock's 20% drop on Friday.

Gold Futures Set New Record on China Debt, Rate-Cut Hopes and Geopolitical Fears

Gold futures reached a new all-time high as Chinese investors flock to safe havens, rate-cut hopes grow and geopolitical tensions mount.

Oil Prices Waver After Iran's President Dies, Saudi King Falls Ill

Oil prices wavered Monday after Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi died in a helicopter crash Sunday, according to state-run Press TV.

The U.S. Finally Has a Strategy to Compete With China. Will It Work?

The strategy, which took seven years to come together, is a three-legged stool consisting of tariffs, security restrictions and tech subsidies.

China Hints at Possible Retaliation Against EU Probes

China has hinted at potential retaliation in response to the European Union's investigations into Chinese companies, and launched a probe into chemical imports.

A $10 Billion Real-Estate Fund Is Bleeding Cash and Running Out of Options

A long line of investors in Starwood Real Estate Income Trust, known as Sreit, want their money back.

GameStop, AMC Meme Stocks Edge Higher. It Could Be Another Eventful Week.

The question is whether their rallies still have legs or if there are any other surprises to come.

Behind New Caledonia's Riots, a Fight Over Vast Reserves of Nickel

France has a plan to lift restrictions on exports of the archipelago's nickel to supply clean-energy manufacturing, drawing condemnation from indigenous leaders.

Tariffs Push Up Costs. But Not Always Inflation

Biden's decision to raise tariffs on roughly $18 billion of goods from China has revived a long-running debate in economics over who ultimately pays such tariffs.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-20-24 0715ET