S&P 500 Drops to Start New Quarter

Fresh data raise doubts on whether the Fed will cut rates three times this year. The S&P 500 fell 0.2%, while Walgreens shares declined 9.9%.

Australian Manufacturing Activity Deteriorates At Fastest Pace Since Early 2020

The headline seasonally adjusted Judo Bank Australia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index fell to 47.3 in March, from 47.8 in February.

South Korea's Inflation Tops 3% for Second Straight Month

South Korea's headline inflation topped 3% for a second consecutive month in March, remaining sticky and well above the central bank's 2% target.

Israel Blamed for Attack Killing Iranian General in Damascus

Iran accused Israel of a deadly missile strike on an Iranian diplomatic building in Damascus, in a possible escalation of the shadow war between the two countries.

More fuel for the economy? U.S. manufacturing gauge turns positive for first time in 17 months

A barometer of business conditions at U.S. manufacturers turned positive in March for the first time in 17 months, in another sign that the industrial side of the economy is on the mend.

Construction spending posts bigger-than-expected drop

Construction spending fell 0.3% in February, the Commerce Department reported Monday.

Baltimore Bridge Collapse Could Fuel Reinsurance Pricing

The cost of insuring against extreme risks has been rising, and the complexity of covering Baltimore's tragedy may further that.

Micron, AT&T, Trump Media, Super Micro, Tesla, UPS, FedEx, and More Stock Market Movers

Chip maker Micron is the top-performing stock in the S&P 500 on Monday, AT&T says personal data from millions of account holders has been leaked on the dark web, and Trump Media shares fall for a second-straight session.

China Gauge Shows Expansion in Factory Activity

A private gauge showed China's factory activity expanded in March, marking a fifth successive monthly improvement in the country's manufacturing sector.

U.S. Tech Giants Turn to Mexico to Make AI Gear, Spurning China

Some of the biggest U.S. companies in artificial intelligence have asked their Taiwanese manufacturing partners to step up production south of the U.S. border.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-01-24 2115ET