Powell Says Fed Has New Focus: When to Cut Rates

The Fed chair said in a rare television appearance that officials "just want to gain a little more confidence" on inflation.

S&P 500, Dow Reach New Highs

Megacap tech shares led by Meta Platforms propelled stock indexes higher Friday while a stronger-than-expected jobs report shook the bond market.

China Service-Sector Gauge Signals Solid Rise in Activity

A private gauge of China's services activities fell slightly at the start of 2024 but stayed in expansion territory, showing continued activity growth.

Invest in America, Live in Europe-a Mantra Some Just Can't Shake

Since the end of 2021, the performance of European stocks has been pretty good.

Big Brands Are Playing the Long Game in China

Apple, Mondelez and Procter & Gamble are bullish on consumer spending growth in China despite recent economic turmoil there.

Week of Whipsawing Treasurys Casts Doubt on Soft-Landing Trade

A jobs report pushes yields higher, but dangers continue to create a bid for bonds.

Canada to Extend Ban on Foreign-Buying of Homes

The decision comes as Canada's Liberal government has unveiled policies aimed at increasing residential-housing supply to alleviate an affordability crunch, driven in part by an immigration-fueled population jump.

Wall Street Gets Laser Eyes in Bid for Bitcoin ETF Bucks

After years of tiptoeing around cryptocurrencies, big financial firms are racing to lure Main Street investors into these mostly unregulated markets, seeking a fresh source of revenue.

How Do You Turn Around a Bear Market? China Has One Answer

China has pushed a group of state-linked companies to buy exchange-traded funds, part of an effort to boost stock prices. So far, it isn't working.

Jobs Growth of 353,000 Blasts Past Expectations as Labor Market Stays Hot

Jobs growth far outstripped expectations, the latest surprise delivered by a labor market that has defied predictions of a significant slowdown.

