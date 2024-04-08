Stock Funds Zoom to 9.1% Gain in First Quarter

Start to year was even better than hoped. Also: A flashback to the 30th anniversary of the Kidder Peabody bond scandal.

Big Tech Has a Big Cash Problem

Any acquisitions companies such as Apple, Amazon or Microsoft attempt will bring scrutiny and delays.

Earnings Season to Test Stock-Market Rally

Wall Street expects S&P 500 companies to report a third straight quarter of profit growth.

Week Ahead for FX, Bonds: Focus on U.S. Inflation Data, ECB Decision

Wednesday's U.S. inflation data and Thursday's interest-rate decision by the European Central Bank are likely to take center stage as investors gauge the timing of rate cuts.

The Surprising Top Mutual Fund in the First Quarter

Hennessy Cornerstone Growth claims the No. 1 spot over the past year as small-to-midcap funds start to supplant the dominant large-cap growth funds.

Gaza Cease-Fire Talks Resume as Israel, Hamas Face Calls for Concessions

CIA Director William Burns is in Egypt to try to unblock a monthslong impasse.

Luxury Brands Go Shopping for Upmarket Boutiques

Big luxury companies have spent more than $9 billion on real estate since the start of 2023.

Why the Stock Market Keeps Changing Its Story

Exxon's surge is an important shift in the market, a new narrative that investors would be wise to pay close attention to-in case it changes again.

Brisk Hiring Bolsters Fed's Cautious Stance on Rate Cuts

Employers added significantly more jobs than economists expected. But wage growth was contained, underscoring a belief that the U.S. can keep adding jobs without fanning inflation.

The Score: Trump Media, Walt Disney, Ulta Beauty and More Stocks That Defined the Week

Here are some of the major companies whose stocks moved on the week's news.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-07-24 2315ET