Stocks Poised for Higher Open

The March personal consumption expenditures report and other economic data this week could help provide clarity on the Federal Reserve's likelihood of an interest rate cut in June.

S&P 500 heads for worst month since 2022 as bond yields jump on inflation fears

The U.S. stock market's bull run has hit a rough patch, as bond yields spiked this month on fears that a robust economy is helping to keep inflationary pressures alive.

China's Benchmark Lending Rates Kept Unchanged

China's benchmark lending rates were kept unchanged, official data showed on Monday, in line with market expectations after key policy rates were held steady amid signs of economic recovery.

Big Stocks Won When Markets Rose. They Are Winning Again in the Selloff.

High rates and war fears hit smaller stocks harder-driving an unusual split in two of the major U.S. indexes.

India's Broken Education System Threatens Its Superpower Dreams

Creating a competent manufacturing workforce is India's biggest challenge as it repositions its economy from software and IT toward production.

These Home Sellers Are Done Waiting for the Fed to Lower Rates

Some owners need to upsize, downsize and change jobs, even if mortgage rates don't fall soon.

Wall Street Has Abandoned Wall Street

JPMorgan closes a branch and cuts ties with what was once the heart of American finance.

The Coney Island Apartment Complex That Nearly Sparked a Banking Panic

Investors are worried about ticking time bombs on banks' balance sheets. Warbasse Houses was one of them.

Regulators Restart Bid to Curb Bonus Pay on Wall Street

Incentive-compensation rules are required by the 2010 Dodd-Frank law but have yet to be put in place.

Nasdaq Logs Worst Weekly Performance Since 2022

Israel's strike on Iran spooked markets before the open.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-21-24 2315ET