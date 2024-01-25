What Recession? Growth Ended Up Accelerating in 2023

The U.S. economy grew 3.1% over the last year as strong consumer spending and hiring upended recession fears.

Video: Explaining the Unexpectedly Strong U.S. Economy

Watch as WSJ's Dion Rabouin digs into the latest GDP report to explain the most important details for investors.

ECB Holds Rates as Investors Weigh Expectations of Cuts

The European Central Bank's rate decision signals concerns about high inflation even as the eurozone economy flirts with recession.

U.S. Stocks Rise After Strong GDP Data

The S&P 500, Nasdaq Composite and Dow industrials all rose after data showed the U.S. economy grew at a stronger-than-expected pace in the fourth quarter, without an uptick in inflation.

China's Rapid-Fire Stimulus Reveals Growing Concerns Over Economy

A series of moves in recent days mark a shift from just a week ago, when Chinese leaders were projecting confidence.

Sales of new homes surged in December as mortgage rates dipped below 7%

New-home sales were at an annual rate of 664,000 in December, compared with 615,000 in the prior month.

U.S. Durable-Goods Orders Stable in December

December's steady reading points to little movement in manufacturing as the year ended. Economists had expected a slight rise.

Heating Your House Will Be Cheaper This Winter Thanks to Natural-Gas Boom

There hasn't been enough cold weather to burn up America's gas surplus.

The Fed Risks Getting Caught Up in Politics, Whatever It Does

Investors are debating the timing and scale of interest rate cuts this election year.

Desperate Chinese Investors Are Pouring Into the U.S., Japan

The nation's individual investors are desperate to shift their money out of the country-and they are willing to pay a big premium to do so.

