Fed's Favorite Inflation Gauge Shows Price Rises Accelerated in January

The personal consumption expenditures price index rose 0.3% from December, the Commerce Department said, in line economists' expectations. The closely watched core index rose 0.4%, also as expected.

Pending home sales post biggest drop in five months as mortgage rates rise

U.S. pending home sales fell 4.9% in January, the National Association of Realtors said on Thursday.

Nasdaq, S&P 500 Move Higher After PCE Inflation Data

The Nasdaq and S&P 500 drifted higher after a key inflation reading came in as expected.

One Says 2.4%, Another Says 3.1%. Which Inflation Metric Is Right?

The Labor Department's measure makes headlines. The Commerce Department's measure, released Thursday, is what the Federal Reserve actually watches.

Canada GDP Rebounds in 4Q With 1% Growth

The growth was stronger than the 0.8% advance economists were expecting and marked a recovery from a 0.5% contraction in the third quarter.

Chicago business activity index slumps in February

Index drops to 44, lower than 48 expected

German Inflation Fell More Than Expected in February

German inflation fell for a second straight month in February, coming in slightly lower than expected, likely a relief for European Central Bank policymakers as they consider when to first cut interest rates.

Jobless claims tick up in latest week

Initial jobless claims rose by 13,00o to 215,000 in the week ended Feb. 24, the Labor Department said Thursday.

Big Spending on Infrastructure Powers India's Growth

Domestic consumption picked up among wealthy Indians but inflation continued to bite into the spending power of lower-to-middle-class consumers.

Israeli Forces Fire on Crowds Surrounding Gaza Aid Trucks

Israel's military and Palestinian witnesses and officials gave conflicting versions of an event that Gaza health officials said killed more than 100 Palestinians and left more than 700 injured.

