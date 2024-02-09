S&P 500 Hits Intraday Record of 5000

A drumbeat of earnings reports drives moves in individual stocks.

RBA Governor Says Board Hasn't Ruled Out, or Ruled In, Another Rate Hike

"An inflation rate with a four in front of it is not good enough and still some way from the midpoint of our target," she said.

ANZ Sees RBNZ Raising Rate in February and April

The job of the Reserve Bank of New Zealand to tame inflation seems far from over, with ANZ forecasting two interest rate increases by April.

Bank of Mexico Holds Interest Rate Steady for Seventh Straight Time

The Bank of Mexico stayed on hold for a seventh consecutive time Thursday, while signaling it will consider interest-rate cuts at its following meetings.

Dutch Pension Fund Sells Major Oil Stakes in $3 Billion Energy Divestment

PFZW says it sold its shares in Shell, BP and TotalEnergies as the companies have made 'insufficient steps' in the transition to cleaner fuel.

Investors see risk that inflation was hotter than reported for the end of 2023

Inflation revisions don't generally make waves. But they did last year and it's for this reason that investors are preparing for what Friday's updated data might show.

Cease-Fire Emerges as Key to Israeli-Saudi Normalization

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken's trip to region comes amid stalled hostage talks with Hamas.

U.S. Airstrike Increases Calls in Iraq to Expel Coalition Forces

Washington and Baghdad face a dilemma over how to deal with Iranian-backed militias that fight Islamic State, but also target Americans.

A Market Correction Could Be a Stockpickers' Paradise

After stocks' blistering start to the eyear, it isn't surprising that some strategists think the market could be due for a pause.

South Korea Could Be the Next Hot Stock Market

Few want to own stocks in a country that has been as unfriendly to shareholders as South Korea has been. The government is trying to change that by using Japan's playbook.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-08-24 2315ET