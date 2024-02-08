S&P 500 Hits Intraday Record of 5000

A drumbeat of earnings reports drives moves in individual stocks.

Jobless claims fall to 218,000 and show layoffs still very low

The number of Americans who applied for unemployment benefits in the first week of February fell by 9,000 to 218,000 and indicated that layoffs remain extremely low.

Wholesale inventories in U.S. rise 0.4% in December

Businesses benefit from stronger-than-expected sales

In China, Deflation Tightens Its Grip

China's deflation problem is getting worse, a stark symptom of a deepening economic malaise that spells trouble for the global economy

Investors Are Almost Always Wrong About the Fed

Wall Street is clinging to hopes for interest-rate cuts despite inflation fears.

Stricter Soot Limits Will Save Up to $46 Billion in Healthcare Costs, Federal Officials Say

The new EPA air-pollution rule is another blow to the coal industry.

Logistics Operators See a Shipping-Market Rebound Taking Shape

Demand is growing and freight rates are rising in a sign retailers are restocking inventories again.

Dutch Pension Fund Sells Major Oil Stakes in $3 Billion Energy Divestment

PFZW says it sold its shares in Shell, BP and TotalEnergies as the companies have made 'insufficient steps' in the transition to cleaner fuel.

U.S. Airstrike Increases Calls in Iraq to Expel Coalition Forces

Washington and Baghdad face a dilemma over how to deal with Iranian-backed militias that fight Islamic State, but also target Americans.

Bank of Mexico Holds Interest Rate Steady for Seventh Straight Time

The Bank of Mexico stayed on hold for a seventh consecutive time Thursday, while signaling it will consider interest-rate cuts at its following meetings.

