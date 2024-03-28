S&P 500 Rises to New Record to Close Out Monster First Quarter

Benchmark index notches best start to year since 2019.

GDP update boosts U.S. fourth-quarter economic growth rate to 3.4%

The final reading of U.S. growth in the 2023 fourth quarter was raised to a 3.4% annual pace, reflecting a surprisingly resilient U.S. economy.

Consumer sentiment climbs to 2 1/2 -year high as inflation eases

Americans express increasing confidence that inflation will continue to ease - and reduce the financial strain on households.

Gas prices topping $4 a gallon this summer is possible - but not expected

Retail gasoline prices are set to rise as they usually do just as the U.S. summer driving season gets underway, but to say the average national price will climb to $4 a gallon is a bit of a stretch.

Chicago business-activity index weakens for fourth straight month in March

The Chicago Business Barometer, also known as the Chicago PMI, weakened further in March, dropping to 41.4 from 44 in the prior month. Economists polled by the Wall Street Journal forecast a 45 reading.

Canada GDP Grows Stronger-Than-Expected 0.6% in January

Canada's economy made a solid start to the new year with growth in the first two months tracking well ahead of the BOC's forecast, reinforcing expectations the central bank will once again stick to the sidelines at its coming policy meeting.

Jobless claims fall slightly to 210,000, underscoring strong labor market

The number of Americans who applied for unemployment benefits last week fell slightly to 210,000 and continued to hover at very low levels in a sign of strength for the economy.

Pending home sales inch up in February

U.S. pending home sales rose 1.6% in February, the National Association of Realtors said on Thursday.

Three Fed interest-rate cuts this year? Yes, top banking economists say.

Top economists at big U.S. banks predict the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates three times this year - with the first reduction in June - even though inflation is unlikely to slow much further in 2024.

Week Ahead for FX, Bonds

U.S. monthly jobs data return to the spotlight as investors expect the Federal Reserve will lower rates over coming months, while in Europe investors will focus on German inflation figures.

