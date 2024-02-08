S&P 500 to open within a whisker of 5,000 as Arm results boost AI optimism

U.S. stock futures were little changed early Thursday, pointing to the S&P 500 opening only several points shy of the 5,000 mark.

The Confusingly Strong Economy Told in Three Stories

The plausible explanations for the economy's apparent immunity to high interest rates each lead to completely different outcomes for the markets.

Investors Are Almost Always Wrong About the Fed

Wall Street is clinging to hopes for interest-rate cuts despite inflation fears.

Logistics Operators See a Shipping-Market Rebound Taking Shape

Demand is growing and freight rates are rising in a sign retailers are restocking inventories again.

In China, Deflation Tightens Its Grip

China's deflation problem is getting worse, a stark symptom of a deepening economic malaise that spells trouble for the global economy

Big Oil's Got a New Buzzword

Oil companies want to signal they will still make money from fossil fuels, while taking a flexible approach to the energy transition.

India Central Bank Keeps Rate Unchanged as Inflation Eases

The Reserve Bank of India maintained its policy rate steady, as widely expected, amid a backdrop of easing domestic inflation and economic resilience.

China Car Sales Make Strong Start to Year But May Slow on Weak Sentiment

China's vehicle sales made a strong start to the year but subdued consumer sentiment during the Lunar New Year period could put the brakes on momentum.

The Deficit Could Shrink This Year. America Still Has a Serious Budget Problem.

Last year's bipartisan budget deal and a strong economy have helped brighten the outlook, but the overall fiscal situation is deteriorating, the Congressional Budget Office said.

Japan Getting Closer to Achieving Inflation Goal, BOJ Deputy Gov Says

Bank of Japan Deputy Gov. Shinichi Uchida said the central bank is getting closer to sustainably achieving its inflation goal and reviewing its ultraeasy monetary policy.

