S&P 500 Drops to Start New Quarter

Fresh data raise doubts on whether the Fed will cut rates three times this year. The S&P 500 fell 0.2%, while Walgreens shares declined 9.9%.

Dow 40,000: What's taking so long to get there?

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq hit major milestones much more easily.

Australian Manufacturing Activity Deteriorates At Fastest Pace Since Early 2020

The headline seasonally adjusted Judo Bank Australia Manufacturing Purchasing Managers Index fell to 47.3 in March, from 47.8 in February.

South Korea's Inflation Tops 3% for Second Straight Month

South Korea's headline inflation topped 3% for a second consecutive month in March, remaining sticky and well above the central bank's 2% target.

Australia's Central Bank Says Risks Around Economy a Little More Balanced

The Reserve Bank of Australia now feels that risks around the outlook for the economy are slightly more balanced than earlier in the year, while signaling that it isn't ruling any policy options in or out for now.

Israel Blamed for Attack Killing Iranian General in Damascus

Iran accused Israel of a deadly missile strike on an Iranian diplomatic building in Damascus, in a possible escalation of the shadow war between the two countries.

More fuel for the economy? U.S. manufacturing gauge turns positive for first time in 17 months

A barometer of business conditions at U.S. manufacturers turned positive in March for the first time in 17 months, in another sign that the industrial side of the economy is on the mend.

Construction spending posts bigger-than-expected drop

Construction spending fell 0.3% in February, the Commerce Department reported Monday.

Here's why the Fed and other experts on the economy missed the mark on inflation

Forecasts lacked realistic representations of price and wage setting.

Baltimore Bridge Collapse Could Fuel Reinsurance Pricing

The cost of insuring against extreme risks has been rising, and the complexity of covering Baltimore's tragedy may further that.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-02-24 0115ET