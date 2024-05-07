S&P 500 Edges Higher as More Earnings Roll In

U.S. stocks advanced as earnings take center stage during a light week for economic data.

The Global Solar Power Boom Is Driving a Surge in Silver Demand

Miners are expanding their operations and ramping up production as prices for the precious metal climb to decade highs.

FDIC Investigation Finds Culture Rife With Sexual Harassment, Discrimination

A law-firm report, to be released later today, cites pattern of angry behavior by Chairman Gruenberg.

Glynn's Take: RBA May Eventually Be Forced to Take Stronger Stand

With the RBA's war on inflation now in its second year, a case can be made to say that the Australian central bank has been too timid in its battle against price growth.

Israeli Forces Seize Key Gaza Crossing Amid Revived Truce Talks

Tanks moved in on the Gazan side of a key crossing to Egypt, securing a strategic corridor.

German Factory Orders Remain Sluggish

German manufacturing orders fell unexpectedly in March, a reflection that an industrial rebound in Europe's largest economy might have to wait.

German Trade Gets Export Boost in March

Germany's trade in goods rebounded a little more than expected in March as both exports and imports increased, suggesting renewed demand both at home and abroad.

RBA Keeps Rates on Hold, Repeats Nothing Ruled In or Out

The Reserve Bank of Australia left interest rates unchanged, and stuck with the message that it isn't ruling anything out as it seeks to bring inflation under control.

Dividends Aren't Just for Slow-Growth Stocks

Apple boosted its dividend, and Meta, Alphabet, and Booking all initiated dividends this year. It's all the rage for cash-rich companies.

China's Xi Shouldn't Expect an Easy Ride in Europe This Time

The Chinese leader's visit is set to test Europe's willingness to confront Beijing over its support of Russia and trade practices that have hurt European industries.

