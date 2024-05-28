U.S. consumer confidence rebounds in May after three months of decline

The index of consumer confidence rebounded to 102 in May from a revised 97.5 in the prior month, the Conference Board said Tuesday. This is the first increase in the index after three straight declines.

ECB's Knot: Key Rate Seen Falling Slowly in Response to 'Bumpy' Data

The European Central Bank will lower its key interest rate to less restrictive levels this year, but the timing will depend on how rapidly wages and prices cool, the head of the Dutch central bank said.

S&P 500 Holds Steady After Fifth Straight Week of Gains

The S&P 500 was little changed after advancing for a fifth straight week on Friday. The Nasdaq Composite rose, while the Dow slipped.

Home prices reach new high in March, Case-Shiller says, fueled by scarcity

Case-Shiller 20-city home price index rose 7.4% year-on-year in March.

Saudi Arabia to Raise $10 Billion to $20 Billion in Fresh Aramco Stock Sale

The long-awaited offering, if it proceeds, would alleviate near-term pressure on the kingdom to raise funds.

Kashkari says 'many months' of good inflation data needed before a rate cut

Minneapolis Fed President Neel Kashkari on Tuesday said in an interview there should be "many months" of benign inflation data before he would be a rate cut.

Cooling for AI is a Hot Stock Market Trade-for Now

Companies like Vertiv that can help artificial-intelligence data centers dissipate heat have had gains of more than 600%.

Israeli Tanks Close In on Central Rafah as Global Uproar Grows

The latest advance in the southern Gaza city comes days after one of Israel's airstrikes killed dozens of Palestinian civilians there, prompting condemnation from around the world.

Wall Street's Favorite Recession Indicator Is in a Slump of Its Own

Treasury yields have been inverted for the longest stretch on record.

Bullish Investors Are Piling Into Stock and Bond Funds

The flows mark a break from risk aversion and an embrace of the narrative that a strong U.S. economy will support financial markets.

