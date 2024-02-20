Recession signs fade despite 22nd straight drop in Leading Economic Index

The leading indicators of the economy fell in January for the 22nd month in a row - the third longest losing streak ever - but the U.S. still doesn't appear to be careening toward a recession.

S&P 500 opens lower as Nvidia dips ahead of earnings midweek

U.S. stock-index futures moved lower as investors returned from the holiday weekend in cautious mood ahead of earnings reports that will shed light on the health of the consumer and crucial results from AI-darling Nvidia.

Canada Inflation Cools to 2.9% in January

Canadian inflation decelerated more sharply than anticipated in January, offering comfort the central bank's past rate increases continue to work through the economy.

Data Show the Economy Is Booming. Wall Street Thinks Otherwise.

A handful of high-profile reports on inflation, gross domestic product and the labor market have shown a hot economy, but many economists have minimized these surprises.

How India Became the World's Most Nimble Energy Buyer

With a rapidly growing population and economy, India is thirsty for oil and natural gas-at the right price.

Chinese Banks Slash a Key Lending Rate as Economy Falters

China's longer-term benchmark lending rate was lowered this month after the central bank held its policy rates steady, according to data released by the People's Bank of China.

China's New Securities Chief Meets With Market Participants

The Chinese securities regulator's newly appointed head has assured market participants that the regulator will respond to market concerns to strengthen the country's capital markets that have been battered by weak investor confidence.

New Rules Will Force Buyout Firms to Flag Suspicious Investments

The Treasury Department is extending anti-money-laundering rules to private-equity, venture-capital and hedge funds.

Oil Prices Near 3-Month Highs

Houthi rebels are still disrupting shipping routes through the Red Sea as fighting between Israel and Gaza continues.

Megaprojects in the Desert Sap Saudi Arabia's Cash

To fill gaps, the kingdom has turned to borrowing, and it plans another sale of stock in Saudi Aramco.

