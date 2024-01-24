S&P 500 Rises to Fresh Record

The broad-based index notched a third consecutive high, advancing 0.3%. The Dow slipped 96 points, stung by declines in 3M, Goldman Sachs and Home Depot.

Japan's Exports Rebounded in December

The country's exports rose 9.8% in December from a year earlier, led by growth in auto shipments.

Global Trade Flows Rose in November

Global trade flows rose in November, a sign that the value of goods moving across international borders may steady this year after a decline in 2023.

Cooling New Zealand Inflation Turns Attention to Rate-Cut Timing

Consumer prices rose 0.5% in the fourth quarter of last year, and by 4.7% from the same period a year earlier, in line with forecasts, Stats NZ said .

Bank of Canada Expected to Hold Rates Steady in Wednesday Policy Decision

A majority of economists surveyed forecast rate cuts to start in the second quarter due to economic weakness.

U.S. Carries Out Airstrikes Against Iranian-Backed Group and Its Facilities in Iraq

The Kataib Hezbollah militia group has launched a series of attacks against U.S. bases and personnel since November.

Hamas Open to Releasing Some Israeli Hostages for Pause in Fighting, Mediators Say

Overture marks a significant shift by Hamas, which for weeks has insisted it would only negotiate on hostages as part of a deal for a permanent cease-fire.

Houthi Attacks Won't Threaten Global Natural-Gas Security

Energy markets look very different than in 2022.

Small-cap stocks had a rough start to 2024 - but could still shine this year

Small-cap stocks have had a rough start to 2024 so far, but they could still shine over the rest of this year, according to Tom Lee, an equity bull and head of research at Fundstrat Global Advisors.

China's Stock-Market Rout Has Become a Political Problem

The country's cabinet urges action as China's benchmark index enters its fourth year of declines.

