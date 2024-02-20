Chinese Banks Slash a Key Lending Rate as Economy Falters

China's longer-term benchmark lending rate was lowered this month after the central bank held its policy rates steady, according to data released by the People's Bank of China.

China's New Securities Chief Meets With Market Participants

The Chinese securities regulator's newly appointed head has assured market participants that the regulator will respond to market concerns to strengthen the country's capital markets that have been battered by weak investor confidence.

Data Show the Economy Is Booming. Wall Street Thinks Otherwise.

A handful of high-profile reports on inflation, gross domestic product and the labor market have shown a hot economy, but many economists have minimized these surprises.

RBA Not Ruling Out Further Increases

The Reserve Bank of Australia debated the possibility of raising interest rates further at its February meeting, but decided to leave policy settings unchanged given recent signs that inflation had moderated further.

Are Lithium Stocks at Rock Bottom?

A recovery of the metal's market isn't yet in sight, but one will have to come eventually.

Megaprojects in the Desert Sap Saudi Arabia's Cash

To fill gaps, the kingdom has turned to borrowing, and it plans another sale of stock in Saudi Aramco.

Billions Start Flowing to Chip Makers for New U.S. Factories

The Biden administration is pledging $1.5 billion in grants to GlobalFoundries in the first major award to revitalize the domestic semiconductor industry.

Goldman Sachs ups year-end S&P 500 target to 5,200, says Big Tech must do the heavy lifting

Citing expectations for stronger economic growth and profits for Big Tech, Goldman joins some of Wall Street's biggest bulls with an S&P 500 forecast of 5,200.

The Secret Oil-Trading Ring That Funds Russia's War

A little-known trader from Azerbaijan assembled a clandestine network that moves vast quantities of petroleum to China, India and other new markets

The Boom in Battery Metals for EVs Is Turning to Bust

Producers of lithium and nickel have paused projects after prices collapsed, and as momentum slows for electric-vehicle sales.

