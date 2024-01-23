Dow Climbs Above 38000 to a Record; S&P 500 Reaches High

Major stock indexes build on a record run, with gains in everything from technology heavyweights to Goldman Sachs shares on Monday.

BOJ Keeps Rates Unchanged as It Examines Wage, Price Trends

The Bank of Japan kept its policy rates unchanged as it waits for more solid evidence of improving wage and price trends.

BlackRock Warns Markets Not Appreciating Worsening Geopolitical Backdrop

The world's largest investment manager BlackRock warns of further deterioration in the geopolitical backdrop for financial markets in 2024 and says asset markets aren't fully appreciating the risks.

Small-Cap Stocks Look Like Winners. It's Time to Buy.

The S&P 600 looks cheap, especially after lagging the S&P 500 for so long.

Desperate Chinese Property Developers Resort to Bizarre Marketing Tactics

The country's real-estate slump is getting worse-and looks set to drag on for years.

U.S. and U.K. Launch Major Strike on Houthi Sites in Yemen

The strikes marked the eighth time the U.S. has targeted the group, which is armed, funded and supported by Iran.

Australian Consumer Confidence Unchanged as RBA Meeting Looms

Australian consumer confidence was unchanged last week but a slow drift higher over the last month remains evident in the data amid rising confidence that interest rates have finally peaked and talk will soon shift to the prospect of cuts later in the year.

Record-High Australian Property Rents Likely to Keep RBA on Edge

CoreLogic estimated that the national median rent value ticked up to A$601 per week in December, equating to median annual rent of A$31,252 a year, a new record.

New Zealand's Services Sector Activity Now In Sharp Contraction

Negative comments centered on seasonal factors, cost of living and an overall economic slowdown, the survey showed.

Fed Review Clears Central Bank Officials of Violating Rules

The inspector general said personal investment rules for top policymakers failed to maintain public confidence in the central bank.

