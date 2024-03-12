Consumer Prices Rose 3.2% From Year Earlier in February

An underlying measure of inflation was stronger than expected last month, introducing greater uncertainty over whether and when the Federal Reserve will lower interest rates.

OPEC Holds Demand View Steady, Raises 2024 Economic Forecast

OPEC left its estimates for global oil-demand growth unchanged, but raised its economic forecast for this year further amid falling inflation and anticipated interest-rate cuts.

S&P 500, Nasdaq Futures Rise; Bitcoin Holds Around $72,000

S&P 500 and Nasdaq-100 futures rose ahead of consumer-price index expected to show the inflation rate held steady in February at 3.1% from a year earlier.

U.S. Small Business Optimism Weakens on Inflation Worries

The National Federation of Independent Business said its small-business optimism index declined to 89.4 from 89.9 in January, weaker than expectations of an increase to 90.2.

BOJ Likely to Move Slowly on Raising Rates, Sources Say

The Bank of Japan is likely to move slowly in raising interest rates above zero even if it decides to end its negative interest-rate policy, according to people familiar with the central bank's thinking.

Concrete Is One of the World's Worst Pollutants. Making It Green Is a Booming Business.

Concrete accounts for more than 7% of global carbon emissions, according to some estimates.

U.K. Labor Market Cools Slightly

U.K. wage growth eased marginally in the three months to January, as the unemployment rate ticked up, a small relief to Bank of England policymakers hoping that labor pressures would ease ahead of expected interest-rate cuts later this year.

German Government Bonds Should Outperform Treasurys

German government bonds are poised to outperform Treasurys this year, causing 10-year U.S-German yield spreads to widen, due to the eurozone's weak economic prospects relative to those of the U.S.

China's 'Two Sessions' Doesn't Show Clear Path to Recovery

Anticipation heading into China's first major policy meeting had been high with expectations for a stronger stimulus to jump-start recovery in China's slowing economy.

Japan Still Hasn't Completely Overcome Deflation, Finance Minister Says

The Japanese economy hasn't completely overcome deflation yet, although there are some positive developments such as wage growth and increasing capital spending, Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said.

