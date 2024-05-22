S&P 500, Nasdaq Hit New Records

Shares of Macy's rose, while Lowe's stock fell after the retailers reported results.

Parents Are Feeling the Pain of Inflation and Child-Care Costs

An annual survey from the Fed maps how Americans perceive the economy and their own situations.

Japan's Exports Rise for Fifth Straight Month

Japan's exports rose for a fifth consecutive month in April, driven by higher demand for cars and semiconductor manufacturing equipment.

The Fed Still Needs a Few Months of Good Data to Cut Rates, Says a Governor

Governor Christopher Waller said the Federal Reserve's progress on tamping down price growth seems to be resuming.

U.S. Says Historic Israel-Saudi Normalization Deal Within Reach but Israel Might Balk

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has rebuffed a new push for a Palestinian state and a halt to the attack on Rafah that Riyadh says must come before diplomatic recognition.

Western Officials Brace for Volatile Iran After Raisi Death

The U.S. and Europe aren't expecting big policy changes but cite a risk of heightened tensions as a new government forms in Tehran.

The U.S. Raised Tariffs on China. Now It Wants Europe's Support.

Washington is trying to wrangle its European allies into a united front against a surge in Chinese exports.

How Wall Street Lenders Are Betting Big on the AI Boom

Investment giant Blackstone recently led a $7.5 billion deal backed by artificial-intelligence chips, the latest financing that looks to take advantage of the sector's rapid growth.

The stock market has already chosen a winner in the 2024 presidential election

'It's the stock market, stupid!' Dow Jones Industrial Average is a surprisingly reliable election predictor.

Canada Inflation Up 2.7% in April, Rises at Slowest Pace in Three Years

Canadian inflation eased last month, resuming its decline to advance at the slowest pace in three years and leaving open the door for interest rates to be cut before summer.

