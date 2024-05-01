S&P 500 Edges Lower Ahead of Interest-Rate Decision

The Dow ticked up slightly while the S&P 500 and Nasdaq Composite edged lower ahead of Federal Reserve decision on interest rates.

ADP says 192,000 private-sector jobs created in April. Labor market not cooling off much.

U.S. businesses created 192,000 new jobs in April, paycheck company ADP said, and more industries hired people last month in a sign of ongoing labor-market strength.

Fed to Signal It Has Stomach to Keep Rates High for Longer

Firmer price and wage pressures could lead longer-term rates to rise as investors continue paring back expectations of cuts.

Adjustable-rate mortgage demand surges to highest level this year

Mortgage applications fell 2.3% in the last week, the Mortgage Bankers Association said. The average rate for a 30-year mortgage is 7.29%.

Construction spending posts bigger-than-expected drop

Construction spending fell 0.2% in March, the Commerce Department reported Wednesday.

U.S. manufacturing improvement goes into reverse in April: ISM

Manufacturing PMI slumps to 49.2%, prices jump to highest since June 2022

U.S. Crude Oil Inventories Post Big Build Amid Lower Refinery Runs

Commercial crude oil stockpiles rose by 7.3 million barrels last week, after analysts had predicted a 1.5 million barrel decrease.

Job openings in the U.S. fall to the lowest level in three years

The number of job openings in the U.S. fell to 8.5 million in March and touched the lowest level in more than three years, suggesting the demand for labor is slowly waning.

Companies Trim Debt, Faced With High Rates

The current high interest rates have pushed up the cost of borrowing for most companies, forcing them to tackle their debts, analysts said.

Lahart's Take: 'Catch-Up' Inflation Categories Might Be Destined to Cool, But That Doesn't Mean They Don't Hurt

One reason inflation has stayed uncomfortably high this year is price measures for some items are still catching up with inflation pressures that already happened. Unfortunately this doesn't mean they can be ignored.

