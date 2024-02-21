Fed Meeting Minutes May Shed Light on Rate-Cut Calculus

Investors are likely to weigh the minutes against data showing inflation was stronger than expected last month.

S&P 500 Opens Lower Ahead of Nvidia Earnings

Stock opened lower with the tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite leading declines.

Cheap Chinese Goods Are Becoming a Costly Problem. Exhibit A: Hong Kong.

Shoppers are hopping across the border, where prices have dropped. Neighboring Asian countries could also be hit if Chinese companies dump their goods there among weak domestic demand.

Say Goodbye to Dirt Cheap Canadian Oil

Don't cry for U.S. refiners, who will be fine without it-for now.

China Approves Loans for White-List Projects

Chinese officials have approved more than $17 billion in loans for a "white list" of real-estate projects, offering fresh signs that Beijing is moving forward to prop up the country's sluggish property market.

China's Metal Demand Takes a Different Shape

China's property crisis keeps punishing big miners, but increasing demand from manufacturing and infrastructure could take the edge off.

U.S. Renewable Power Growth Is Setting New Records on the Back of Federal Support

Wind and solar power are projected to become more popular than gas in replacing coal.

U.S. to Invest Billions to Replace China-Made Cranes at Nation's Ports

The Biden administration is concerned about potential security threats at hundreds of sites.

It's Been 30 Years Since Food Ate Up This Much of Your Income

Ongoing high costs are leading food manufacturers and restaurants to keep prices elevated.

China Quant Fund Suspended as Regulators Tighten Grip on Trading

China's two major stock exchanges have slapped a three-day ban on a large quantitative fund, the latest move by regulators ramping up trading scrutiny as they look to boost a sluggish market.

