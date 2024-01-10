S&P 500 on brink of reclaiming record high ahead of inflation report, bank earnings

The S&P 500 edged closer to an all-time high ahead of the December inflation report

Mortgage refinance demand surges by nearly 20% after holiday period

Mortgage applications rose 9.9% in the last two weeks, the Mortgage Bankers Association said. The average rate for a 30-year mortgage is 6.81%.

SEC Hack Adds to Unease Over Bitcoin ETF Approval

The hack of the regulator's X account likely complicates an expected vote Wednesday on whether to greenlight exchange-traded funds holding bitcoin.

Importers Face Surging Shipping Costs, Delays as Red Sea Diversions Pile Up

Western importers are reporting a steep rise in ocean-shipping rates and weekslong delays as carriers divert ships from the Red Sea to avoid Houthi rebel attacks.

This Inflation Measure Is Running Hot. It's Probably Wrong.

The median consumer-price index suggests inflation's underlying trend is stronger than what other measures show.

U.S. Crude Oil, Products Stocks Rose in First Week of January

Oil inventories rose by 1.3 million barrels to 432.4 million barrels in the week ended Jan. 5, compared with analysts projections of a 600,00-barrel decline.

The Fed Launched a Bank Rescue Program Last Year. Now, Banks Are Gaming It.

Borrowing at the bank term funding program is up to record highs, but not because of new stresses.

Pro Take: Cash in Circulation Has Surged by Over $500 Billion Since the Pandemic

Social isolation didn't quash the demand for cold hard cash often seen during times of turmoil.

U.S., U.K. Warships Shoot Down Houthi Barrage in Red Sea

The U.S. is considering conducting strikes against Houthi targets in Yemen, officials said, as Secretary of State Antony Blinken campaigns to prevent the conflict in Gaza from escalating.

Spending Bill Won't Be Done in Time, Senate Republicans Warn

Mitch McConnell says another short-term patch will be needed, causing a potential headache for House Speaker Mike Johnson.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-10-24 1515ET