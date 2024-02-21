Nvidia Drags Down Stock Market Ahead of Its Earnings Report

Investors are looking for clues about whether the AI-fueled frenzy powering markets can continue. The S&P 500 shed 0.6% and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.9%.

Japan's Exports Rose Nearly 12% in January

Japan's exports increased in January thanks to higher demand for cars and semiconductor-manufacturing equipment, data from the Ministry of Finance showed Wednesday.

China Quant Fund Suspended as Regulators Tighten Grip on Trading

China's two major stock exchanges have slapped a three-day ban on a large quantitative fund, the latest move by regulators ramping up trading scrutiny as they look to boost a sluggish market.

Lessons From a Three-Decade-Long Stock Market Disaster

The real reason to celebrate as Japan's Nikkei index finally overcomes its 1989 high will be psychological.

U.S. Renewable Power Growth Is Setting New Records on the Back of Federal Support

Wind and solar power are projected to become more popular than gas in replacing coal.

Indonesia Central Bank Stands Pat, Eyes Easing Later This Year

Bank Indonesia stood pat at its February policy meeting, reiterating plans to start easing this year if inflation stays well-behaved, economic growth resilient and the rupiah stable.

New Rules Will Force Buyout Firms to Flag Suspicious Investments

The Treasury Department is extending anti-money-laundering rules to private-equity, venture-capital and hedge funds.

Traders are flirting with the idea of a Fed rate hike as January meeting minutes loom

It's taken months to sink in, but traders are finally coming around to the once-unthinkable scenario of possibly no rate cuts in 2024 and even considering the idea of another hike by the U.S. central bank.

'Maybe monetary policy isn't all that tight,' Bill Dudley says

A former top policymaker for the Federal Reserve has raised new concerns for investors to consider, starting with the possibility that interest rates are still not high enough to restrict U.S. economic growth.

Stock-market investors fear short-volatility bets could crush the rally

A popular trade that triggered a historic market meltdown back in 2018 made a comeback last year, as one barometer of its performance logged its best year in six.

