Hong Kong Takes Drastic Action to Avert Property Slump

The city has scrapped a series of property taxes in an effort to turn around a market that is often seen as a proxy for the its beleaguered economy.

New Zealand Central Bank Holds Rates Steady, Has No Near-Term Plans to Cut

The Reserve Bank of New Zealand left its official cash rate unchanged at 5.50% and signaled policy settings will need to remain tight for some time yet.

Shutdown Fears Fade After White House Meeting

House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said they were optimistic on a deal in the coming days.

Are U.S. stocks in a bubble? History says no.

The S&P 500's torrid and top-heavy advance over the past year has convinced some bearish investors that U.S. stocks are in a bubble. But history says otherwise.

Hot New Bitcoin Funds Could Soon Have Rivals

BlackRock, Fidelity and other Wall Street firms have applied to launch ether ETFs.

U.S. consumer confidence falls for the first time in four months

Consumer confidence retreated in February from a six-month high, reflecting heightened worries about the jobs market and the U.S. presidential election.

China Expands State-Secrets Law, Highlighting Risks for Foreign Businesses

A new provision covering 'work secrets' could vastly expand the scope of restricted information.

Durable-goods orders drop 6.1% in January on fewer airplane contracts

Orders for durable or long-lasting goods sank 6.1% in January, but the decline was exaggerated by a brief lull in orders for Boeing passenger planes.

Home prices hit a new all-time high in December, says Case-Shiller

Home prices in the 20 biggest U.S. metros rose for the 11th month in a row and hit a record high amid a persistent shortage of resale homes for sale.

German Consumer Confidence Ticks Up Despite Gloomy Outlook

Consumer confidence in Germany looks set to improve slightly in March, driven by rising income expectations, even as sentiment remains subdued amid a weak economic climate.

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-28-24 0515ET