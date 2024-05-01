S&P 500 Futures Edge Down as Interest-Rate Decision Looms

U.S. stock futures edged lower ahead of Federal Reserve decision on interest rates.

Private Equity and Traditional Insurers Spar Over Risk Rules

Over the past decade, insurance has become a cash cow for PE firms. The standoff over illiquid securities has become 'a proxy for private equity's entrance into the sector,' says one observer.

Companies Trim Debt, Faced With High Rates

The current high interest rates have pushed up the cost of borrowing for most companies, forcing them to tackle their debts, analysts said.

Lahart's Take: 'Catch-Up' Inflation Categories Might Be Destined to Cool, But That Doesn't Mean They Don't Hurt

One reason inflation has stayed uncomfortably high this year is price measures for some items are still catching up with inflation pressures that already happened. Unfortunately this doesn't mean they can be ignored.

Fed to Signal It Has Stomach to Keep Rates High for Longer

Firmer price and wage pressures could lead longer-term rates to rise as investors continue paring back expectations of cuts.

South Korea's Export Growth Accelerated in April

Exports from Asia's fourth-largest economy accelerated on brisk demand for semiconductors, smartphones, cars and other Korean goods overseas.

Australia's Manufacturing PMI Shows Signs of Recovery

Activity across Australia's manufacturing sector improved strongly in April but it is too soon to call an end to a cyclical downswing in the sector seen over the last year.

New Zealand's Jobless Rate Rises Sharply

New Zealand's unemployment rate jumped sharply in the first three months of this year as the economy slumbered in an extended recession and high interest rates battered household budgets.

Biden Administration Aims to Reclassify Marijuana as Less Dangerous Drug

The move would reshape the multibillion-dollar industry.

Canada GDP Rises 0.2% in February

Canada's economy lost momentum after a strong start to the year and is tracking below the central bank's latest forecast, supporting expectations a first cut to interest rates could come before summer.

