North American Income Trust (The) - invests predominantly in S&P500 equities - Declares first interim dividend of 2.6 pence per share in respect of the year to January 31 2024. Expects to pay two further quarterly dividends each of 2.6p per share and a fourth quarterly interim dividend of at least 3.5p per share, making a total dividend of at least 11.3p per share for the year to January 31 2024. Explains the amount of the fourth quarterly dividend will be determined once the results for the financial year are known. Adds the board is looking to continue to build on the track record of eleven consecutive years of dividend growth and to pay dividends more evenly over the year.

Current stock price: 275 pence

12-month change: down 6%

By Jeremy Cutler, Alliance News reporter

