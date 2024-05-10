May 10, 2024 at 05:48 am EDT

(Alliance News) - North Atlantic Smaller Cos Investment Trust PLC on Friday reported that its net asset value total return for financial 2024 underperformed its benchmark, but said its dividend increased.

NASCIT is an investor in smaller companies based in countries bordering the North Atlantic Ocean.

Net asset value at January 31 was 5,127p per share, up from 5,097p a year before.

NAV total return for the financial year ended January 31 was 0.6%, falling under the S&P 500 Composite Index's benchmark of 15.2%.

NASCIT declared a full-year dividend of 68.5p per share, up from 22p the previous year.

Shares in NASCIT were up 2.0% at 4,030.00 pence each in London on Friday morning.

By Sabrina Penty, Alliance News reporter

