Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

Oil plunges over 4% as pandemic surges, U.S. crude stockpiles, output soar

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 12:38pm EDT
FILE PHOTO: The sun is seen behind a crude oil pump jack in the Permian Basin in Loving County

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Oil prices fell over 4% to a three-week low on Wednesday as surging coronavirus infections in the United States and Europe are leading to renewed lockdowns, fanning fears that the unsteady economic recovery will deteriorate.

Brent futures fell $1.82, or 4.4%, to $39.38 a barrel by 12:04 p.m. EDT (1604 GMT), while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude fell $1.97, or 5.0%, to $37.60.

That puts both benchmarks on track for their lowest closes since Oct. 2.

Crude price declines mirrored downturns in other risk-asset markets, as U.S. stock indexes were all lower, with the S&P 500 down 2.7%.

The safe-haven U.S. dollar rose 0.5% on prospects of national lockdowns in Germany and France to fight the pandemic. The stronger dollar makes oil more expensive for holders of foreign currencies, which traders said weighed on crude prices.

The United States, Russia, France and other countries have registered record numbers of COVID-19 cases in recent days and European governments have introduced new curbs to try to rein in the fast-growing outbreaks.

Adding pressure to oil prices, U.S. crude stockpiles rose more than expected last week as production surged in a record build, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

"Crude oil domestic production number is up a crazy amount - why would producers do that? That's not good, as it implies we will have a lot of crude oil for a long time coming out of the ground," said Robert Yawger, director of energy futures at Mizuho in New York.

Traders said crude prices were also hit by fading prospects for a quick deal on a new U.S. stimulus, and increasing oil output from Libya.

On Tuesday U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged that a coronavirus economic relief package was unlikely until after next Tuesday's election.

Libya's production is expected to rebound to 1 million barrels per day in the coming weeks.

All that bearish news, overshadowed the bullish shutdown of around half of U.S. offshore Gulf of Mexico production ahead of Hurricane Zeta, which is expected to slam into the Gulf Coast later Wednesday.

(Additional reporting by Noah Browning in London, Yuka Obayashi in Tokyo and Laura Sanicola in New York; Editing by David Gregorio, Marguerita Choy and David Goodman)

By Scott DiSavino


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -3.18% 26643.49 Delayed Quote.-3.77%
NASDAQ 100 -3.20% 11225.618763 Delayed Quote.32.82%
NASDAQ COMP. -3.14% 11075.156815 Delayed Quote.27.40%
S&P 500 -2.98% 3291.42 Delayed Quote.4.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about S&P 500
12:59pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow sink to late-Sept lows on virus woes
RE
12:00pBoeing deepens job cuts as profit slumps on 737 MAX, COVID crises
RE
11:38aGLOBAL MARKETS : Stocks sink as coronavirus cases soar, lockdowns loom; dollar u..
RE
11:10aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : U.S. stock market 'fear gauge' VIX jumps to highest..
RE
10:59aIntel On Pace for Lowest Close in Over a Year -- Data Talk
DJ
10:42aUPS Down Over 6%, on Track for Largest Percent Decrease Since March -- Data T..
DJ
10:35aBlackstone third-quarter earnings rise on strong asset sales
RE
10:32aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Open Sharply Lower on Rising Virus Cases
DJ
09:57aOil plunges over 4% as pandemic surges, U.S. crude stockpiles, output soar
RE
09:48aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Stocks Open Sharply Lower on Rising Virus Cases
DJ
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY 7.675 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.10%
AUTOMATIC DATA PROCESSING, INC. 155.08 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.20%
TRANE TECHNOLOGIES PLC 128.755 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.10%
MASCO CORPORATION 54.735 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.17%
CHUBB LIMITED 125.945 Real-time Estimate Quote.2.05%
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 98.82 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.39%
HALLIBURTON COMPANY 11.545 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.71%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 15.155 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.32%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION & PLC 12.565 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.68%
C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. 90.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-9.53%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group