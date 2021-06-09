Peru's Castillo to respect market economy if declared election winner, says adviser

LIMA, June 9 (Reuters) - Peruvian socialist Pedro Castillo,
who is narrowly leading the count from a presidential election
at the weekend, would maintain a "market economy" if he becomes
president, a key economic aide said on Wednesday.
"Our idea is not to have massive interventionism in the
economy," Pedro Francke, a leftwing economist and adviser, told
Reuters.
Castillo is close to becoming Peru's next president, after a
polarized runoff election against right-wing Keiko Fujimori.
Castillo is leading by just 70,000 votes after counting 98% of
ballots. To be sure, some 300,000 votes remain contested and
could technically sway the election in coming days.
Francke said that a Castillo administration would prioritize
raising taxes on mining companies and fight corporate income tax
avoidance in order to fund increased spending in health and
education.
"We will modify mining taxation in order to capture a higher
piece of their income," Francke said.
Peru is the world`s No. 2 copper producer, behind Chile,
where congress is weighing an opposition proposal for a tax as
high as 75% on miners. Francke said a Castillo administration
would not necessarily go as high.
Francke's appointment is seen by analysts as a way to
appease markets with a moderate but left-wing adviser who can
speak to Wall Street, although there is still a long way to go.
Peru's stock exchange and currency have tumbled significantly on
the expectation of a Castillo administration.
Francke is a former head of Peru's social security agency
Essalud and a professor of economics at the Pontifical Catholic
University
Castillo, an elementary school teacher born into poverty,
has flip-flopped on different economic proposals throughout his
campaign, including at points saying he would nationalize mining
assets. He has also cycled through several rounds of advisers.
He is also running for a party, Free Peru, that describes
itself as Marxist-Leninist, headed by a doctor, Vladimir Cerron,
who was trained in Cuba.
Francke himself is a late arrival He said he became an
economic adviser less than a month ago and some question whether
he will stay long.
Francke acknowledged that he has yet to recruit other
prestige names into Castillo's economic team.
"REDUCE THAT DEFICIT"
Since Francke joined the campaign, Castillo has officially https://www.reuters.com/world/americas/perus-castillo-says-respect-central-bank-autonomy-if-he-wins-presidency-2021-06-07
said he will respect the autonomy of Peru's central bank and
will not carry out expropriations or "confiscations of savings."
Peru currently has a large fiscal deficit, which grew wider
during the pandemic because strict lockdowns significantly
affected tax revenue. While it has a low GDP-to-debt ratio, that
has also grown during the pandemic to over 30% by the end of
last year.
Peru's GDP also suffered a double-digit contraction that
will take years to recover.
"Our vision is to reduce that deficit slowly but we cannot
undermine the economic recovery," Francke said, although he
added that they did not yet have specific targets for that
reduction.
Francke cited a study carried out by Peru's tax authority
SUNAT that says that companies evade paying about 50% of
corporate income tax.
Those are the only tax reforms on the table, he said, and
said they were not looking into raising sales tax (IGV) or
adding a wealth tax.
Castillo has also talked about increased protectionism for
Peruvian industry, although Francke said that would only be
applied in specific instances, citing two: potato farmers and
clothing makers.
"Peru has some of the lowest import tariffs in the region,
so there I think there is some space to improve things a bit,
but we are not planning a large protectionist shift," Francke
said.
Castillo has also proposed to redraft Peru's constitution,
worrying critics that he might change the free-market economic
base that has been in place in Peru since 1992.
Francke said they have yet to come up with specifics on
constitutional reforms of the economic system, but that two
things were clear: the Central Bank would remain autonomous, and
the Central Bank would not be allowed to issue debt to fund the
executive.
