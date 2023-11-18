Monday 11/20

The Conference Board releases its Leading Economic Index for October. Consensus estimate is for a 0.6% month-over-month decline. The LEI has fallen for 18 consecutive months. Despite strong GDP growth this year, the Conference Board still expects a shallow recession in first-half 2024.

Tuesday 11/21

Nvidia reports third-quarter fiscal-2024 results. The poster child for this year's AI-driven Nasdaq rally of 35% is expected to earn $3.37 a share on sales of $16.2 billion. That would represent 481% year-over-year EPS growth and 173% revenue growth. Shares of the largest semiconductor company by market value are up 237% this year, the best performer in the S&P 500 index.

Wednesday 11/22

The Federal Open Market Committee releases the minutes from its early-November monetary-policy meeting. The FOMC has held the federal-funds rates steady at 5.25%-5.50% since July, and Wall Street is convinced that the Fed is done hiking interest rates for this cycle.

Thursday 11/23

Equity and bond markets are closed in observance of Thanksgiving.

