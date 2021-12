Dec 18 (Reuters) - CNN is closing its U.S. offices to non-essential employees, the Wall Street Journal reported https://www.wsj.com/articles/cnn-closes-offices-as-covid-19-cases-spike-11639876526?mod=latest_headlines on Saturday, citing people familiar with the matter, as COVID-19 cases spike with the spread of the Omicron variant. (Reporting by Maria Ponnezhath in Bengaluru Editing by Leslie Adler)