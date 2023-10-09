Let's start by reviewing the data published. In September, the United States created 336k non-agricultural jobs, against an estimate of 170k. The unemployment rate came in at 3.8% vs. 3.7% expected. Wage growth reached 4.2% year-on-year, against a forecast of 4.3%. In the wake of these releases, 10-year interest rate futures (TNote 10) collapsed. On the other hand, yields have risen sharply and we can aim for the symbolic 5% threshold, even if technically, horizontal resistance is more likely to be around 5.23%.
So, is this employment report good or bad?
Beyond the announcement effect, it's important to understand the context as a whole. The chart below shows the parallel between the unemployment rate and the S&P 500 since the late 1960s. The vertical lines indicate periods in history when the unemployment rate has exceeded its 5-month exponential moving average.
Source : Bloomberg
Over the period under review, we have eight occurrences. Five coincided either with a stock market on the verge of turning downwards, or already in sharp decline. Two resulted in the stock market stabilizing or even rising. As for 2020, it's a special case because of the suddenness of the event. As you can see, if the unemployment rate continues to rise next month, there's a strong chance that the 5-month moving average, currently at 3.73%, will be exceeded, with a probability of a drop in the indices of between 62.5% and 75%, depending on whether 2020 is taken into account.