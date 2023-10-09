One of the advantages of writing a weekly column is to be able to take a step back from the multitude of macroeconomic data available. This week, we're going to take another look at the monthly US employment report published last Friday, and try to put it into perspective.

Let's start by reviewing the data published. In September, the United States created 336k non-agricultural jobs, against an estimate of 170k. The unemployment rate came in at 3.8% vs. 3.7% expected. Wage growth reached 4.2% year-on-year, against a forecast of 4.3%. In the wake of these releases, 10-year interest rate futures (TNote 10) collapsed. On the other hand, yields have risen sharply and we can aim for the symbolic 5% threshold, even if technically, horizontal resistance is more likely to be around 5.23%.

So, is this employment report good or bad?

Beyond the announcement effect, it's important to understand the context as a whole. The chart below shows the parallel between the unemployment rate and the S&P 500 since the late 1960s. The vertical lines indicate periods in history when the unemployment rate has exceeded its 5-month exponential moving average.

Source : Bloomberg

Over the period under review, we have eight occurrences. Five coincided either with a stock market on the verge of turning downwards, or already in sharp decline. Two resulted in the stock market stabilizing or even rising. As for 2020, it's a special case because of the suddenness of the event. As you can see, if the unemployment rate continues to rise next month, there's a strong chance that the 5-month moving average, currently at 3.73%, will be exceeded, with a probability of a drop in the indices of between 62.5% and 75%, depending on whether 2020 is taken into account.