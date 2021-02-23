S&P 500 COMMUNICATION SERVICES SECTOR UP 1.5%, BIGGEST BOOST TO S&P 500

Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Canada
Deutschland
España
France
Italia
Schweiz (DE)
Suisse (FR)
United Kingdom
United States
Settings
Dynamic quotes
OFF
ON
Markets
Equities
North America
Europe
Asia
Oceania
Middle East
»
More Equities
Indexes
S&P 500
DOW JONES
NASDAQ 100
EURO STOXX 50
NIKKEI 225
»
More Indexes
Currency / Forex
USD / EUR
USD / CAD
USD / MXN
USD / BRL
USD / INR
»
More Currencies
Commodities
GOLD
Crude Oil (WTI)
Crude Oil (BRENT)
SILVER
PLATINUM
»
More Commodities
Trackers & ETF
Rankings and News
Advanced Search
Cryptocurrencies
BITCOIN
ETHEREUM
News
Latest News
Companies
Markets
Economy
Currency / Forex
Commodities
Interest Rates
Business Leaders
Cryptocurrencies
Cybersecurity
Economic calendar
Listed companies
Analyst reco.
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions
Financial calendar
Sector News
Energy
Basic Materials
Industrials
Consumer Cyclical
Consumer Non-Cyclical
Financials
Healthcare
Technology
Telecommunications Services
Utilities
Analysis
All Analysis
Must Read
Daily briefing
Weekly market update
Stock Trading Strategies
Stock Picks
All stock picks
Subscribe
Portfolios
My Portfolio
Virtual portfolios
MarketScreener Portfolios
USA Portfolio
European Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Watchlists
My Watchlists
Watchlists
My previous session
My most visited
Most popular
Investment style
Yield stocks
Growth stocks
Undervalued Stocks
Investment themes
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
Green Energie
In Vino Veritas
The Vegan Market
Top / Flop
Top News
Most Read News
Hot News
Top Fundamentals
Top Capitalization
Top Yield
Top PER
Top Consensus
Top Fundamentals
Top Technicals
Top RSI
Unusual volumes
Top Gaps
Top STIM
Breakouts
Trends
Top Movers
Top USA
Top Canada
Top U.K.
Top Germany
Top Europe
Top Asia
Screeners
Investment selections
Financial Data
Gold and Silver
Strategic Metals
The Cannabis Industry
The Golden Age of Video Games
US Basketball
Technical Rankings
Oversold stocks
Overbought stocks
Close to resistance
Close to support
Accumulation Phases
Most volatile stocks
Fundamental Rankings
Top Investor Rating
Top Trading Rating
Top Consensus
Growth stocks
Yield stocks
Low valuations
Stock Screener Home
My Screeners
All my stocks
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Tools
MarketScreener tools
Stock Screener
iPhone App
Expert tools
Stock Screener PRO
Portfolio Creator
Event Screener
Dynamic chart
Financial calendar
Economic calendar
Sector research
Currency converter
ProRealTime Trading
Our Services
MarketScreener Portfolios
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Our Stock Picks
Thematic Investment Lists
Stock Screener
MarketScreener Homepage
>
Indexes
>
USA
>
S&P 500
SP500
S&P 500
(SP500)
Add to my list
Real-time Estimate TTMzero -
02/23 09:40:58 pm
3892.35
PTS
+0.41%
03:34p
Tech Stocks Pare Losses After Morning Swoon
DJ
03:29p
Nasdaq composite erases most of earlier losses, last down 0.1%
RE
03:27p
S&p 500 communication services sector up 1.5%, biggest boost to s&p 500
RE
Summary
Quotes
Charts
News
Heatmap
Components
Summary
Most relevant
All News
Other languages
News of the index components
MarketScreener Strategies
S&P 500 COMMUNICATION SERVICES SECTOR UP 1.5%, BIGGEST BOOST TO S&P 500
02/23/2021 | 03:27pm EST
Send by mail :
Name :
First name :
From
*
:
To
*
:
(You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas)
Message :
*
Required fields
S&P 500 COMMUNICATION SERVICES SECTOR UP 1.5%, BIGGEST BOOST TO S&P 500
© Reuters 2021
Stocks mentioned in the article
Change
Last
1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL
0.32%
31630.69
2.90%
NASDAQ 100
-0.02%
13230.209819
5.37%
NASDAQ COMP.
-0.32%
13497.19723
7.65%
S&P 500
0.34%
3891.59
4.01%
All news about S&P 500
03:34p
Tech Stocks Pare Losses After Morning Swoon
DJ
03:29p
Nasdaq composite erases most of earlier losses, last down 0.1%
RE
03:27p
S&p 500 communication services sector up 1.5%, biggest boost to s&p 500
RE
03:05p
Stocks slide on tech sell-off, bond yields steady
RE
03:05p
Stocks slide on tech sell-off, bond yields steady
RE
02:32p
Wall Street pulls back, weighed down by tech
RE
02:28p
Wall Street pulls back, weighed down by tech
RE
02:28p
Wall Street pulls back, weighed down by tech
RE
02:18p
Powell tempers Wall Street yield jitters, stocks cut losses
RE
02:10p
COMMODITIES
: Gold Steadies Above US$1,800 Despite Higher Dollar
MT
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration :
Auto.
2 months
3 months
6 months
9 months
1 year
2 years
5 years
10 years
Max.
Period :
Day
Week
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short Term
Mid-Term
Long Term
Trends
Neutral
Bullish
Bullish
Technical analysis
Top / Flop S&P 500
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION
11.265
10.44%
WYNN RESORTS
137.235
8.27%
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL
39.765
5.98%
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC.
127.745
5.80%
ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC.
66.73
4.90%
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED
382.695
-3.87%
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION
30.925
-4.14%
DISCOVERY, INC.
51.595
-6.68%
LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC.
94.555
-8.91%
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC.
22.995
-19.74%
More Top / Flop
Heatmap :
% Price Change by Sector
% Price Change by Stock
1 day
5 days
1st jan.
Detailed heatmap
Categories
Indexes
Equities
Currencies
Commodities
Trackers / ETF
News
Analysis
Free services
Watchlists
Virtual Portfolios
Newsletters and notifications
New member
Mobile App
iPhone - iPad
SOLUTIONS
European Portfolio
USA Portfolio
Asian Portfolio
Stock screener
Stock Picks
Investment themes
Tools
Subscribe as customer
About
Surperformance SAS
Contact
Legal information
Stock Market Quotes
Interactive brokers
The best of tweets
Stock Market News
Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ
Slave