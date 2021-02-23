Log in
S&P 500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate TTMzero - 02/23 09:40:58 pm
3892.35 PTS   +0.41%
03:34pTech Stocks Pare Losses After Morning Swoon
DJ
03:29pNasdaq composite erases most of earlier losses, last down 0.1%
RE
03:27pS&p 500 communication services sector up 1.5%, biggest boost to s&p 500
RE
S&P 500 COMMUNICATION SERVICES SECTOR UP 1.5%, BIGGEST BOOST TO S&P 500

02/23/2021 | 03:27pm EST
© Reuters 2021
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL 0.32% 31630.69 Delayed Quote.2.90%
NASDAQ 100 -0.02% 13230.209819 Delayed Quote.5.37%
NASDAQ COMP. -0.32% 13497.19723 Delayed Quote.7.65%
S&P 500 0.34% 3891.59 Delayed Quote.4.01%
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION 11.265 Delayed Quote.10.44%
WYNN RESORTS 137.235 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.27%
MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL 39.765 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.98%
EXTRA SPACE STORAGE INC. 127.745 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.80%
ALASKA AIR GROUP, INC. 66.73 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.90%
TELEDYNE TECHNOLOGIES INCORPORATED 382.695 Real-time Estimate Quote.-3.87%
DISH NETWORK CORPORATION 30.925 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.14%
DISCOVERY, INC. 51.595 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.68%
LEIDOS HOLDINGS, INC. 94.555 Real-time Estimate Quote.-8.91%
HOWMET AEROSPACE INC. 22.995 Real-time Estimate Quote.-19.74%
