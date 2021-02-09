Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 02/09 05:02:24 pm
3911.23 PTS   -0.11%
After hours
0.05%
3913.01 PTS
12:28pGameStop tumbles nearly 20% as retail-driven surge dies down
RE
12:23pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Canada stock market rules curb platforms linked to churning U.S. stocks
RE
12:20pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow Turn Higher in Afternoon Trading
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P 500, Dow Close Lower After Records

02/09/2021 | 10:38pm GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Amber Burton and Joe Wallace

U.S. stocks finished mixed on Tuesday, with investors taking a breather after a brief record run.

The S&P 500 edged down 4.36 points, or 0.1%, to 3911.23, after the benchmark gauge posted its eighth all-time closing high of 2021 on Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 9.93 points, or less than 0.1%, to 31375.83.

The technology-focused Nasdaq Composite Index rose 20.06 points, or 0.1%, to 14007.70, a record.

For the S&P 500 and the Dow, Tuesday marked their first down day in more than a week.

Throughout the day the market remained essentially flat.

"I think the market is enjoying the potential of a package from the Biden administration regardless of how it's actually delivered," said Quincy Krosby, chief market strategist at Prudential Financial.

The recent rally has been fueled by expectations of a new dose of stimulus spending in the U.S., which could add impetus to the economic revival. That has helped pare expectations for turbulence in U.S. stocks, sending the Cboe Volatility Index down this week to less than 22, after the gauge surged to over 37 at the end of January.

"Very small downsized moves are a symptom of low volatility," said Trevor Greetham, head of multiasset at U.K. investment firm Royal London Asset Management. "Low and falling volatility is a bull market phenomenon. You do get quiet days."

Expectations that the economy will revive this year have prompted money managers to bet stocks will continue to power higher, driven by sectors such as energy, banks and consumer companies that are sensitive to growth.

"There is a big reflation trade on," Mr. Greetham added, saying stocks stand to benefit from the distribution of vaccines and the prospect of $1.9 trillion in additional stimulus.

He sees two main risks: New variants of coronavirus that push back the reopening of beaten-down sectors; and a burst of inflation that prompts a big rise in government-bond yields.

House Democrats released the biggest piece of their coronavirus relief bill late Monday, offering a measure that would extend a $400-a-week unemployment insurance payment through Aug. 29 and send $1,400 per-person payments to most households. It will be combined with pieces advancing through other House committees with the aim of getting through the full House later this month.

The second impeachment trial of former President Donald Trump began Tuesday with House Democratic impeachment managers alleging Mr. Trump incited an insurrection at the Capitol. Investors said the trial doesn't weigh heavily on their outlook.

"It doesn't really play into our thinking that much," said Eric Freedman, chief investment officer at U.S. Bank Wealth Management. "I do think one of the big questions that we have heading into the rest of this year that is somewhat related is how much policy room does the Biden administration have."

Mr. Freedman said he is keeping an eye on whether the proceedings will lead to entrenched positions from Democrats and Republicans and what that would mean for future policy.

Despite the market's upward trajectory in recent days, he is keeping in mind potential risks such as an unexpected increase in interest rates and any challenges to producing or distributing the Covid-19 vaccines.

Stocks that have been at the center of a social-media frenzy, including GameStop and AMC Entertainment Holdings, continued to tumble. GameStop fell $9.69, or 16%, to $50.31. AMC fell 68 cents, or 11%, to $5.50.

Money managers are also tracking the flurry of earnings releases from big American companies.

Ride-hailing firm Lyft rose 6% in after-hours trading. The company posted a narrower loss for 2020, buoyed by aggressive cost cuts that included furloughing workers and trimming salaries.

Twitter rose 4% in after-hours trading. The social media platform added users through the holiday quarter and said it continued to add more in January, a month when it booted former President Trump.

Carrier Global dropped $2.45, or 6.2%, to $37.25 after the air conditioning firm announced an earnings miss. Take-Two Interactive Software, publisher of "Grand Theft Auto" and "Mafia: Definitive Edition, " tumbled $13.03, or 6.1%, to $200.31 despite forecast-busting earnings late Monday.

Even after a banner start to 2021 for stocks and signs of froth in corners of the market, many investors remain bullish.

"I think what the market hasn't reflected yet is the potential upside or strength for the economy here in 2021," said Candice Bangsund, a portfolio manager at Fiera Capital. She thinks growth will accelerate as soon as the second quarter, boosting shares of oil producers, miners, banks and industrial companies.

Oil prices paused after their recent advance, which had been powered by shrinking supplies of crude and wagers by investors that vaccines and fiscal stimulus will boost demand. Brent crude futures was up 53 cents, or 0.9%, to $61.09 a barrel.

In the bond market, the yield on 10-year Treasury notes ticked down to 1.156%, from 1.159% Monday.

Stocks also paused in Europe, where the pan-continental Stoxx Europe 500 slipped 0.1%.

In Asia, the Shanghai Composite Index ended the day 2% higher and Japan's Nikkei 225 rose 0.4% by the close.

Write to Amber Burton at Amber.Burton@wsj.com and Joe Wallace at Joe.Wallace@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-09-21 1737ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AMC ENTERTAINMENT HOLDINGS, INC. -11.00% 5.5 Delayed Quote.191.51%
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION -6.17% 37.25 Delayed Quote.5.25%
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.03% 31375.83 Delayed Quote.1.77%
FIERA CAPITAL CORPORATION -1.34% 11.05 Delayed Quote.4.87%
GAMESTOP CORP. -16.15% 50.31 Delayed Quote.218.47%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.94% 61.25 Delayed Quote.15.86%
LYFT, INC. 0.43% 53.64 Delayed Quote.8.71%
NASDAQ 100 -0.06% 13687.084678 Delayed Quote.6.26%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.14% 14007.697346 Delayed Quote.7.51%
NIKKEI 225 0.40% 29505.93 Real-time Quote.7.08%
PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL, INC. 0.64% 81.43 Delayed Quote.3.64%
S&P 500 -0.11% 3911.23 Delayed Quote.3.48%
S&P/CITIC 300 INDEX 0.00% 5066.67 Delayed Quote.8.00%
S&P/CITIC 50 INDEX 0.00% 5176.88 Delayed Quote.7.74%
WTI 0.62% 58.389 Delayed Quote.19.09%
All news about S&P 500
12:28pGameStop tumbles nearly 20% as retail-driven surge dies down
RE
12:23pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Canada stock market rules curb platforms linked to ..
RE
12:20pWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : S&P 500, Dow Turn Higher in Afternoon Trading
DJ
12:16pUS ECONOMICS : 3-Year Note High Yield Slips to 0.196%
MT
12:11pSTREET COLOR : BMO Says 3-Year Treasury Auction 'Solid' Amid Stop Through of 0.2..
MT
12:08pUS ECONOMICS : January CPI Seen Rising 0.4% Overall, Core Up 0.2%
MT
12:07pUS 3-Year Note High Yield 0.196% vs 0.234% Previous; Bid/Cover 2.39 vs 2.52 P..
MT
11:51aEXPLAINER : Elon Musk loves it. So what's all the buzz about bitcoin?
RE
11:28aMIDDAY REPORT : US Stocks Mixed While Dollar Depreciates as Democrats Inch Forwa..
MT
11:16aGlobal stocks mostly ease off record highs; bitcoin rise again
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
HANESBRANDS INC. 19.96 Delayed Quote.24.91%
GARTNER INC 183.72 Delayed Quote.9.29%
NORTONLIFELOCK INC. 22.035 Delayed Quote.7.17%
WESTROCK COMPANY 45.64 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.84%
ANTHEM, INC. 298.7 Delayed Quote.3.82%
JACK HENRY & ASSOCIATES, INC. 149.51 Delayed Quote.-5.50%
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. 200.31 Delayed Quote.-6.11%
AKAMAI TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 109.86 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.33%
TECHNIPFMC PLC 9.845 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.30%
CARRIER GLOBAL CORPORATION 36.695 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.57%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ