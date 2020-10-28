Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Indexes  >  USA  >  S&P 500    SP500

S&P 500

(SP500)
Delayed Quote. Delayed USA - 10/27 05:20:29 pm
3390.68 PTS   -0.30%
Pre-market
-0.93%
3359.28 PTS
03:26aNasdaq 100 futures fall 0.7%
RE
03:26aS&p 500 futures extend losses, last down 1% at three-week low, dow jones futures down 1.2%
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P 500 FUTURES EXTEND LOSSES, LAST DOWN 1% AT THREE-WEEK LOW, DOW JONES FUTURES DOWN 1.2%

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/28/2020 | 03:26am EDT

S&P 500 FUTURES EXTEND LOSSES, LAST DOWN 1% AT THREE-WEEK LOW, DOW JONES FUTURES DOWN 1.2%


Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
DJ INDUSTRIAL -0.80% 27463.19 Delayed Quote.-3.77%
NASDAQ 100 0.82% 11598.945265 Delayed Quote.31.74%
NASDAQ COMP. 0.64% 11431.350522 Delayed Quote.26.60%
S&P 500 -0.30% 3390.68 Delayed Quote.4.95%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about S&P 500
03:26aNasdaq 100 futures fall 0.7%
RE
03:26aS&p 500 futures extend losses, last down 1% at three-week low, dow jones futu..
RE
03:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
02:30aWALL STREET STOCK EXCHANGE : Asian shares, U.S. stock futures sag on coronavirus..
RE
01:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10/27Asian shares, U.S. stock futures sag on coronavirus, U.S. election worries
RE
10/27World stocks stumble, dollar dips on COVID-19, U.S. election anxiety
RE
10/27NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Global Markets News of the Day
DJ
10/27U.S. outlook dims; economists say Democratic sweep best for revival
RE
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Top / Flop S&P 500
XILINX, INC. 124.35 Delayed Quote.8.56%
F5 NETWORKS, INC. 136.26 Delayed Quote.8.51%
NIELSEN HOLDINGS PLC 14.38 Delayed Quote.5.35%
TIFFANY & CO. 128.88 Delayed Quote.4.93%
MARKETAXESS HOLDINGS INC. 573 Delayed Quote.4.69%
CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 26.66 Delayed Quote.-5.99%
PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 39.35 Delayed Quote.-6.29%
TECHNIPFMC PLC 5.7 Delayed Quote.-6.56%
ELI LILLY AND COMPANY 131.9 Delayed Quote.-6.92%
FRANKLIN RESOURCES, INC. 19.73 Delayed Quote.-13.62%
Heatmap :
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group