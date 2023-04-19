Advanced search
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  04:20:01 2023-04-19 pm EDT
4154.52 PTS   -0.01%
After hours
 0.00%
4154.52 PTS
04:33pS&P 500 Falls 0.01% to 4154.52 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:31pEconomic Activity 'Little Changed' in Recent Weeks, Fed's Beige Book Shows as Potential Recession Looms
MT
02:30pWeekly Commercial Crude Inventories Fall More Than Expected Amid Lower Distillate, Petroleum Stocks
MT
S&P 500 Falls 0.01% to 4154.52 -- Data Talk

04/19/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
The S&P 500 Index is down 0.35 point or 0.01% today to 4154.52


--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Off 13.39% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 23.31% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 7.86% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 6.84% from its 52-week high of 4459.45 hit Wednesday, April 20, 2022

--Up 16.14% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 6.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.60% from its 2023 closing high of 4179.76 hit Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Up 9.10% from its 2023 closing low of 3808.10 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.10%

--Year-to-date it is up 315.02 points or 8.20%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

04-19-23 1632ET

All news about S&P 500
04:33pS&P 500 Falls 0.01% to 4154.52 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:31pEconomic Activity 'Little Changed' in Recent Weeks, Fed's Beige Book Shows as Potential..
MT
02:30pWeekly Commercial Crude Inventories Fall More Than Expected Amid Lower Distillate, Petr..
MT
12:07pMortgage Applications Drop as 30-Year Fixed Rate Jumps After Several Weeks of Decline
MT
04/18Stocks to Watch: Western Alliance, Intuitive Surgical
DJ
04/18S&P 500 Rises 0.09% to 4154.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/17S&P 500 Rises 0.33% to 4151.32 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/17New York Manufacturing Unexpectedly Returns To Growth as Orders, Shipments Rebound
MT
04/14S&P 500 Rises 0.79% This Week to 4137.64 -- Data Talk
DJ
04/14Further Policy Tightening Needed as Inflation Remains 'Much Too High,' Fed Governor Wal..
MT
More news
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
SVB FINANCIAL GROUP 0.931 Delayed Quote.69.24%
SIGNATURE BANK 0.1928 Delayed Quote.26.01%
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK 14.035 Real-time Estimate Quote.11.57%
INTUITIVE SURGICAL, INC. 298.57 Delayed Quote.10.88%
ABBOTT LABORATORIES 112.29 Delayed Quote.7.82%
MOLINA HEALTHCARE, INC. 277.47 Delayed Quote.-4.56%
HEWLETT PACKARD ENTERPRISE COMPANY 14.96 Delayed Quote.-5.20%
TESLA, INC. 173.87 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.66%
ELEVANCE HEALTH, INC. 448.25 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.21%
CDW CORPORATION 165.12 Delayed Quote.-13.23%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares
