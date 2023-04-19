S&P 500 Falls 0.01% to 4154.52 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is down 0.35 point or 0.01% today to 4154.52

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Off 13.39% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 23.31% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 7.86% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 6.84% from its 52-week high of 4459.45 hit Wednesday, April 20, 2022

--Up 16.14% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 6.84% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.60% from its 2023 closing high of 4179.76 hit Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Up 9.10% from its 2023 closing low of 3808.10 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.10%

--Year-to-date it is up 315.02 points or 8.20%

