S&P 500 Falls 0.01% to 4154.52 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is down 0.35 point or 0.01% today to 4154.52
--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak
--Off 13.39% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Up 23.31% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
--Up 7.86% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021
--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year
--Off 6.84% from its 52-week high of 4459.45 hit Wednesday, April 20, 2022
--Up 16.14% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Down 6.84% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 0.60% from its 2023 closing high of 4179.76 hit Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023
--Up 9.10% from its 2023 closing low of 3808.10 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023
--Month-to-date it is up 1.10%
--Year-to-date it is up 315.02 points or 8.20%
Data based on preliminary market closing values
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
04-19-23 1632ET