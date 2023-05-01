S&P 500 Falls 0.04% to 4167.87 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is down 1.61 points or 0.04% today to 4167.87

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Off 13.11% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 23.71% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 8.20% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 3.19% from its 52-week high of 4305.20 hit Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

--Up 16.52% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 0.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.28% from its 2023 closing high of 4179.76 hit Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Up 9.45% from its 2023 closing low of 3808.10 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 328.37 points or 8.55%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

