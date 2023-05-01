Advanced search
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  04:20:01 2023-05-01 pm EDT
4167.87 PTS   -0.04%
After hours
 0.00%
4167.87 PTS
04:31pS&P 500 Falls 0.04% to 4167.87 -- Data Talk
DJ
02:31pStocks Rise After Regulators Seize First Republic Bank -- WSJ
DJ
01:15pISM Manufacturing Index Contraction Slows in April; S&P Data Indicate Slight Expansion
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P 500 Falls 0.04% to 4167.87 -- Data Talk

05/01/2023 | 04:31pm EDT
The S&P 500 Index is down 1.61 points or 0.04% today to 4167.87


--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Off 13.11% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 23.71% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 8.20% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Today's closing value is the third highest this year

--Off 3.19% from its 52-week high of 4305.20 hit Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022

--Up 16.52% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Rose 0.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.28% from its 2023 closing high of 4179.76 hit Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Up 9.45% from its 2023 closing low of 3808.10 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 328.37 points or 8.55%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

05-01-23 1630ET

All news about S&P 500
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
ON SEMICONDUCTOR CORPORATION 78.555 Real-time Estimate Quote.9.16%
NORWEGIAN CRUISE LINE HOLDINGS LTD. 14.54 Delayed Quote.8.91%
MICROCHIP TECHNOLOGY, INC. 77 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.49%
NXP SEMICONDUCTORS N.V. 172.44 Real-time Estimate Quote.5.31%
LOEWS CORPORATION 60.13 Delayed Quote.4.45%
CITIZENS FINANCIAL GROUP, INC. 28.82 Delayed Quote.-6.85%
GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC. 103 Delayed Quote.-8.62%
NEWELL BRANDS INC. 10.81 Delayed Quote.-11.03%
SIGNATURE BANK 0.0784 Delayed Quote.-15.79%
FIRST REPUBLIC BANK 3.51 Delayed Quote.-43.30%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares
