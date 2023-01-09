S&P 500 Falls 0.08% to 3892.09 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is down 2.99 points or 0.08% today to 3892.09

--Down six of the past nine trading days

--Off 18.86% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 15.52% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 1.04% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Off 17.65% from its 52-week high of 4726.35 hit Wednesday, Jan. 12, 2022

--Up 8.81% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 16.66% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.08% from its 2023 closing high of 3895.08 hit Friday, Jan. 6, 2023

--Up 2.21% from its 2023 closing low of 3808.10 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 1.37%

--Year-to-date it is up 52.59 points or 1.37%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

