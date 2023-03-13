S&P 500 Falls 0.15% to 3855.76 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is down 5.83 points or 0.15% today to 3855.76
--Down for three consecutive trading days
--Down 136.25 points or 3.41% over the last three trading days
--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023
--Down four of the past five trading days
--Off 19.61% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Up 14.44% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
--Up 0.10% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021
--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year
--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023
--Off 16.75% from its 52-week high of 4631.60 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022
--Up 7.79% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022
--Down 7.60% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 7.75% from its 2023 closing high of 4179.76 hit Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023
--Up 1.25% from its 2023 closing low of 3808.10 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023
--Month-to-date it is down 2.88%
--Year-to-date it is up 16.26 points or 0.42%
Data based on preliminary market closing values
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
03-13-23 1632ET