    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  04:20:01 2023-03-13 pm EDT
3855.76 PTS   -0.15%
After hours
+0.20%
3863.40 PTS
04:33pS&P 500 Falls 0.15% to 3855.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
03:11pConforming Mortgage Demand Wanes as Borrowers Shift to Fixed-Rate Alternatives, Black Knight Data Show
MT
03/10S&P 500 Falls 4.55% This Week to 3861.59 -- Data Talk
DJ
S&P 500 Falls 0.15% to 3855.76 -- Data Talk

03/13/2023 | 04:33pm EDT
The S&P 500 Index is down 5.83 points or 0.15% today to 3855.76


--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 136.25 points or 3.41% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Feb 21, 2023

--Down four of the past five trading days

--Off 19.61% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 14.44% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 0.10% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Off 16.75% from its 52-week high of 4631.60 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 7.79% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 7.60% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 7.75% from its 2023 closing high of 4179.76 hit Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Up 1.25% from its 2023 closing low of 3808.10 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is down 2.88%

--Year-to-date it is up 16.26 points or 0.42%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-13-23 1632ET

