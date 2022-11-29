S&P 500 Falls 0.16% to 3957.63 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is down 6.31 points or 0.16% today to 3957.63

--Down for three consecutive trading days

--Down 69.63 points or 1.73% over the last three trading days

--Largest three-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Nov. 4, 2022

--Off 17.49% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 17.47% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 2.75% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Nov. 21, 2022

--Off 17.49% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 10.64% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 13.34% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.49% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 10.64% from its 2022 closing low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.21%

--Year-to-date it is down 808.55 points or 16.96%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

