S&P 500 Falls 0.20% to 3783.28 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is down 7.65 points or 0.20% today to 3783.28

--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Down 11 of the past 15 trading days

--Off 21.13% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 12.29% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 1.78% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 21.13% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 5.51% from its 52-week low of 3585.62 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 13.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.13% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 5.51% from its 2022 closing low of 3585.62 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 982.90 points or 20.62%

