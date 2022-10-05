Advanced search
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-10-05 pm EDT
3783.28 PTS   -0.20%
After hours
 0.00%
3783.28 PTS
04:34pS&P 500 Falls 0.20% to 3783.28 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:25pUS Stocks End Lower Wednesday Amid Stronger-Than-Expected Growth in Private Payrolls
MT
03:37pUS Weekly Rail Traffic Declines 3.9%, Led by Grain, Metallic Ores
MT
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P 500 Falls 0.20% to 3783.28 -- Data Talk

10/05/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
The S&P 500 Index is down 7.65 points or 0.20% today to 3783.28


--Snaps a two-trading-day winning streak

--Down 11 of the past 15 trading days

--Off 21.13% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 12.29% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 1.78% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 21.13% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 5.51% from its 52-week low of 3585.62 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 13.30% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.13% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 5.51% from its 2022 closing low of 3585.62 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 982.90 points or 20.62%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-05-22 1633ET

All news about S&P 500
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Rankings S&P 500
ILLUMINA, INC. 218.52 Delayed Quote.6.56%
SCHLUMBERGER LIMITED 41.57 Delayed Quote.6.26%
LAMB WESTON HOLDINGS, INC. 82.15 Delayed Quote.4.19%
HALLIBURTON COMPANY 29.24 Delayed Quote.3.98%
APA CORPORATION 40.52 Delayed Quote.3.47%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION 7.395 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.70%
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 234.24 Delayed Quote.-4.85%
VORNADO REALTY TRUST 22.47 Delayed Quote.-6.38%
ENPHASE ENERGY, INC. 261.6 Delayed Quote.-9.25%
LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 7.28 Delayed Quote.-9.45%
Heatmap :