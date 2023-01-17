Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Indexes
  3. United States
  4. USA
  5. S&P 500
  6. News
  7. Summary
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  04:20:01 2023-01-17 pm EST
3990.97 PTS   -0.20%
After hours
 0.00%
3990.97 PTS
01/13Pending Home Sales Plunge to Record Low, But More Buyers Start Searching, Redfin Says
MT
01/13S&P 500 Rises 2.67% This Week to 3999.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/12S&P 500 Rises 0.34% to 3983.17 -- Data Talk
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsHeatmapComponents 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesNews of the index componentsMarketScreener Strategies

S&P 500 Falls 0.20% to 3990.97 -- Data Talk

01/17/2023 | 04:35pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

The S&P 500 Index is down 8.12 points or 0.20% today to 3990.97


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Snaps a four-trading-day winning streak

--Off 16.80% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 18.46% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 3.61% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Off 13.83% from its 52-week high of 4631.60 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.57% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 12.81% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.20% from its 2023 closing high of 3999.09 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 4.80% from its 2023 closing low of 3808.10 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 3.95%

--Year-to-date it is up 151.47 points or 3.95%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-17-23 1634ET

All news about S&P 500
01/13Pending Home Sales Plunge to Record Low, But More Buyers Start Searching, Redfin Says
MT
01/13S&P 500 Rises 2.67% This Week to 3999.09 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/12S&P 500 Rises 0.34% to 3983.17 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/12Recession, Inflation Top Concerns for Global, US Chief Executives This Year, Conference..
MT
01/12Jobless Claims Edge Down Unexpectedly as Labor Market Remains Tight
MT
01/11Stocks to Watch: Disney, Yield10 Bioscience, KB Home
DJ
01/11S&P 500 Rises 1.28% to 3969.61 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/11Mortgage Applications Rebound as Rates Decline for All Loan Types
MT
01/10S&P 500 Rises 0.70% to 3919.25 -- Data Talk
DJ
01/10Small Business Confidence Drops More Than Expected in December on Inflation Worries, NF..
MT
More news
Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralBearish
Rankings
TESLA, INC. 132.21 Real-time Estimate Quote.8.01%
MORGAN STANLEY 97.08 Delayed Quote.5.91%
NVIDIA CORPORATION 177.005 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.74%
CARMAX, INC. 67.44 Delayed Quote.3.75%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION 10.9 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.71%
THE TRAVELERS COMPANIES 185 Delayed Quote.-4.60%
LUMEN TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 5.59 Delayed Quote.-5.25%
MOHAWK INDUSTRIES, INC. 111.18 Delayed Quote.-6.30%
EMERSON ELECTRIC CO. 91.24 Delayed Quote.-6.82%
THE GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP, INC. 347.45 Real-time Estimate Quote.-7.10%
Heatmap : ETF components iShares