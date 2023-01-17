S&P 500 Falls 0.20% to 3990.97 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is down 8.12 points or 0.20% today to 3990.97

--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Snaps a four-trading-day winning streak

--Off 16.80% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 18.46% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 3.61% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Off 13.83% from its 52-week high of 4631.60 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 11.57% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 12.81% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 0.20% from its 2023 closing high of 3999.09 hit Friday, Jan. 13, 2023

--Up 4.80% from its 2023 closing low of 3808.10 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Month-to-date it is up 3.95%

--Year-to-date it is up 151.47 points or 3.95%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

