S&P 500 Falls 0.21% to 3647.29 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is down 7.75 points or 0.21% today to 3647.29
--Down for six consecutive trading days
--Down 252.60 points or 6.48% over the last six trading days
--Largest six-day point decline since Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022
--Largest six-day percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 2, 2022
--Longest losing streak since Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, when the market fell for seven straight trading days
--Down eight of the past nine trading days
--Off 23.96% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Up 8.26% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
--Off 5.31% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021
--A new 52-week low
--Lowest closing value since Monday, Nov. 30, 2020
--Off 23.96% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Down 16.20% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 23.96% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Month-to-date it is down 7.78%
--Year-to-date it is down 1118.89 points or 23.48%
Data based on preliminary market closing values
Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet
