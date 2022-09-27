Advanced search
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-09-27 pm EDT
3647.29 PTS   -0.21%
After hours
 0.00%
3647.29 PTS
04:34pS&P 500 Falls 0.21% to 3647.29 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:22pUS Stocks End Mixed Tuesday After Hitting Fresh 2022 Lows
MT
04:01pUS Stocks Closing Mixed After Hitting Fresh 2022 Lows
MT
S&P 500 Falls 0.21% to 3647.29 -- Data Talk

09/27/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
The S&P 500 Index is down 7.75 points or 0.21% today to 3647.29


--Down for six consecutive trading days

--Down 252.60 points or 6.48% over the last six trading days

--Largest six-day point decline since Tuesday, Sept. 20, 2022

--Largest six-day percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 2, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, when the market fell for seven straight trading days

--Down eight of the past nine trading days

--Off 23.96% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 8.26% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 5.31% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--A new 52-week low

--Lowest closing value since Monday, Nov. 30, 2020

--Off 23.96% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Down 16.20% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 23.96% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 7.78%

--Year-to-date it is down 1118.89 points or 23.48%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

09-27-22 1633ET

