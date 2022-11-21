Advanced search
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-11-21 pm EST
3949.94 PTS   -0.39%
After hours
 0.00%
3949.94 PTS
04:32pS&P 500 Falls 0.39% to 3949.94 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:06pConsumers Seen Spending More This Holiday Weekend Despite High Inflation, Deloitte Survey Shows
MT
03:51pTop Cryptocurrencies Decline; Bitcoin Falls Below $16,000
MT
S&P 500 Falls 0.39% to 3949.94 -- Data Talk

11/21/2022 | 04:32pm EST
The S&P 500 Index is down 15.40 points or 0.39% today to 3949.94


--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 17.65% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 17.24% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 2.55% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 17.65% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 10.43% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 15.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.65% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 10.43% from its 2022 closing low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.01%

--Year-to-date it is down 816.24 points or 17.13%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-21-22 1631ET

