S&P 500 Falls 0.39% to 3949.94 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is down 15.40 points or 0.39% today to 3949.94

--Down three of the past four trading days

--Off 17.65% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 17.24% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 2.55% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 17.65% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 10.43% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 15.65% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 17.65% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 10.43% from its 2022 closing low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 2.01%

--Year-to-date it is down 816.24 points or 17.13%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

11-21-22 1631ET