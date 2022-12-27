S&P 500 Falls 0.40% to 3829.25 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is down 15.57 points or 0.40% today to 3829.25

--Down two of the past three trading days

--Off 20.17% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 13.66% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 0.59% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 20.17% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 7.05% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 20.00% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 20.17% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 7.05% from its 2022 closing low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Month-to-date it is down 6.15%

--Year-to-date it is down 936.93 points or 19.66%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

12-27-22 1631ET