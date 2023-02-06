S&P 500 Falls 0.61% to 4111.08 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is down 25.40 points or 0.61% today to 4111.08

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 68.68 points or 1.64% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

--Off 14.29% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 22.02% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 6.73% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 11.24% from its 52-week high of 4631.60 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 14.93% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 8.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.64% from its 2023 closing high of 4179.76 hit Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Up 7.96% from its 2023 closing low of 3808.10 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 271.58 points or 7.07%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-06-23 1631ET