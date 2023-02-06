Advanced search
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  04:20:01 2023-02-06 pm EST
4111.08 PTS   -0.61%
After hours
 0.00%
4111.08 PTS
02/03S&P 500 Rises 1.62% This Week to 4136.48 -- Data Talk
DJ
02/02Stocks to Watch: Apple, Amazon.com, Alphabet, Magenta Therapeutics, Clorox
DJ
02/02S&P 500 Rises 1.47% to 4179.76 -- Data Talk
DJ
S&P 500 Falls 0.61% to 4111.08 -- Data Talk

02/06/2023 | 04:32pm EST
The S&P 500 Index is down 25.40 points or 0.61% today to 4111.08


--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 68.68 points or 1.64% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023

--Off 14.29% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 22.02% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Up 6.73% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan 20, 2021

--Today's closing value is the fourth highest this year

--Off 11.24% from its 52-week high of 4631.60 hit Tuesday, March 29, 2022

--Up 14.93% from its 52-week low of 3577.03 hit Wednesday, Oct. 12, 2022

--Down 8.31% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 1.64% from its 2023 closing high of 4179.76 hit Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023

--Up 7.96% from its 2023 closing low of 3808.10 hit Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023

--Year-to-date it is up 271.58 points or 7.07%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

02-06-23 1631ET

Chart S&P 500
Duration : Period :
S&P 500 Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Rankings
CATALENT, INC. 67 Delayed Quote.19.54%
HUMANA INC. 495.045 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.88%
CBOE GLOBAL MARKETS, INC. 114 Delayed Quote.3.64%
CAMPBELL SOUP COMPANY 52.685 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.55%
MCCORMICK & COMPANY, INCORPORATED 77.14 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.49%
QORVO, INC. 102.24 Delayed Quote.-4.34%
BIO-TECHNE CORPORATION 75.57 Delayed Quote.-4.54%
ACTIVISION BLIZZARD, INC. 71.575 Real-time Estimate Quote.-4.87%
DXC TECHNOLOGY COMPANY 27.43 Delayed Quote.-5.05%
VF CORPORATION 28.66 Delayed Quote.-6.40%
