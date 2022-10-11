Advanced search
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  05:06 2022-10-11 pm EDT
3588.84 PTS   -0.65%
After hours
 0.00%
3588.84 PTS
05:00pUS Stocks End Mostly Lower as IMF Cuts 2023 Global Growth Outlook
MT
04:48pUS Stocks End Mostly Lower Following IMF's Stark Global Economic Outlook, BOE Chief Bailey's Hawkish Remarks
MT
04:36pS&P 500 Falls 0.65% to 3588.84 -- Data Talk
DJ
S&P 500 Falls 0.65% to 3588.84 -- Data Talk

10/11/2022 | 04:36pm EDT
The S&P 500 Index is down 23.55 points or 0.65% today to 3588.84


--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 202.09 points or 5.33% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept 27, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Down 15 of the past 19 trading days

--Off 25.18% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 6.52% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 6.83% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Off 25.18% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 0.09% from its 52-week low of 3585.62 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 17.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 25.18% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 0.09% from its 2022 closing low of 3585.62 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.09%

--Year-to-date it is down 1177.34 points or 24.70%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-11-22 1635ET

Technical analysis trends S&P 500
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Rankings S&P 500
VIATRIS INC. 9.39 Delayed Quote.7.31%
MICRON TECHNOLOGY, INC. 54.93 Real-time Estimate Quote.6.91%
AMGEN INC. 245.44 Delayed Quote.5.72%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION 6.685 Real-time Estimate Quote.4.78%
KROGER 45.68 Delayed Quote.3.21%
KLA CORPORATION 280.92 Delayed Quote.-6.15%
LAM RESEARCH CORPORATION 327.05 Delayed Quote.-6.75%
NETFLIX, INC. 214.29 Delayed Quote.-6.82%
WYNN RESORTS, LIMITED 59.64 Delayed Quote.-7.02%
LAS VEGAS SANDS CORP. 36.36 Delayed Quote.-7.46%
