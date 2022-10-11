S&P 500 Falls 0.65% to 3588.84 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is down 23.55 points or 0.65% today to 3588.84

--Down for five consecutive trading days

--Down 202.09 points or 5.33% over the last five trading days

--Largest five-day point and percentage decline since Tuesday, Sept 27, 2022

--Longest losing streak since Tuesday, Sept. 27, 2022, when the market fell for six straight trading days

--Down 15 of the past 19 trading days

--Off 25.18% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 6.52% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 6.83% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Today's closing value is the second lowest this year

--Lowest closing value since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Off 25.18% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 0.09% from its 52-week low of 3585.62 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 17.51% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 25.18% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 0.09% from its 2022 closing low of 3585.62 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Month-to-date it is up 0.09%

--Year-to-date it is down 1177.34 points or 24.70%

Data based on preliminary market closing values

