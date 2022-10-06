S&P 500 Falls 1.02% to 3744.52 -- Data Talk

The S&P 500 Index is down 38.76 points or 1.02% today to 3744.52
--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
--Down for two consecutive trading days
--Down 46.41 points or 1.22% over the last two trading days
--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
--Down 12 of the past 16 trading days
--Off 21.93% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Up 11.14% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020
--Off 2.79% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021
--Off 21.93% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Up 4.43% from its 52-week low of 3585.62 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
--Down 14.89% from 52 weeks ago
--Off 21.93% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022
--Up 4.43% from its 2022 closing low of 3585.62 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022
--Year-to-date it is down 1021.66 points or 21.44%
Data based on preliminary market closing values
