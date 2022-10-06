Advanced search
    SP500   US78378X1072

S&P 500

(SP500)
Real-time USA  -  04:20 2022-10-06 pm EDT
3744.52 PTS   -1.02%
After hours
 0.00%
3744.52 PTS
04:49pUS Stocks Close Lower as Jobless Claims Rise; Markets Await Friday's Nonfarm Payrolls Report
MT
04:34pS&P 500 Falls 1.02% to 3744.52 -- Data Talk
DJ
04:17pUS Stocks Close Lower as Investors Await September Nonfarm Payrolls Data; Jobless Claims Higher-Than-Expected
MT
S&P 500 Falls 1.02% to 3744.52 -- Data Talk

10/06/2022 | 04:34pm EDT
The S&P 500 Index is down 38.76 points or 1.02% today to 3744.52


--Largest one-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down for two consecutive trading days

--Down 46.41 points or 1.22% over the last two trading days

--Largest two-day point and percentage decline since Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 12 of the past 16 trading days

--Off 21.93% from its record close of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 11.14% from the Election Day close of 3369.16 on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020

--Off 2.79% from the Inauguration Day close of 3851.85 on Wednesday, Jan. 20, 2021

--Off 21.93% from its 52-week high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 4.43% from its 52-week low of 3585.62 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Down 14.89% from 52 weeks ago

--Off 21.93% from its 2022 closing high of 4796.56 hit Monday, Jan. 3, 2022

--Up 4.43% from its 2022 closing low of 3585.62 hit Friday, Sept. 30, 2022

--Year-to-date it is down 1021.66 points or 21.44%


Data based on preliminary market closing values


Source: Dow Jones Market Data, FactSet


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-06-22 1634ET

DEXCOM, INC. 95.21 Delayed Quote.4.53%
APA CORPORATION 42.2 Delayed Quote.4.15%
MARATHON OIL CORPORATION 28.25 Delayed Quote.3.90%
OCCIDENTAL PETROLEUM CORPORATION 70.35 Real-time Estimate Quote.3.85%
TAKE-TWO INTERACTIVE SOFTWARE, INC. 121.38 Delayed Quote.3.48%
REPUBLIC SERVICES, INC. 133.41 Delayed Quote.-5.50%
CROWN CASTLE INTERNATIONAL CORP. 137.7 Delayed Quote.-5.54%
GENERAC HOLDINGS, INC. 168.68 Delayed Quote.-5.60%
CARNIVAL CORPORATION 6.985 Real-time Estimate Quote.-5.99%
SOLAREDGE TECHNOLOGIES, INC. 219.5 Real-time Estimate Quote.-6.29%
